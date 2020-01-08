Loading...

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, “will step back as senior members of the royal family” with the intention of becoming “financially independent” and sharing their time between them. ‘North America and England.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the couple wrote: “It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity.

The couple concluded: “We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved. Until then, please accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. “

Prince Harry and Markle were married in 2018 and their son Archie was born last May. But as People reports, the past two years have been fraught with family tensions, particularly between Prince William and Prince Harry. For example, last year, Harry and Markle “divided houses” and moved their office from Kensington Palace, when they would have spent the Christmas holidays separately from the rest of the royal family. On top of that, Markle was open to the record of her negative coverage in the British press, and she even sued a tabloid, Mail on Sunday, for publishing a private letter to her father.

Prince Harry and Markle’s decision to effectively resign from the royal family is largely unprecedented, particularly for a couple so close to the throne. (Harry is currently sixth in line, behind his father, Charles, William and William’s children.) The last British monarch to abdicate the throne was Edward VIII in 1936, who was king for less than a year and decided to leave the throne so that he could marry the American socialite, Wallis Simpson. At the time, Simpson was divorcing her second husband, but at the time, the Church of England was against allowing people to remarry if their spouse was alive. (Later, it became clear that Edward and Simpson were Nazi sympathizers.)

More recently, Prince Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II, announced that he “will take up his public office for the foreseeable future”, mainly because of the issues surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.