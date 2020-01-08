Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Wednesday that they would “step back” as senior members of the royal family, an unexpected decision of the royal family, according to BBC News.

The couple also said they would start sharing their time with the UK and North America, according to a statement that the Duke and Duchess also shared on their Instagram page.

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role for this institution,” said Prince Harry and Meghan in their statement on Instagram. “We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

The Duke and Duchess have said that stepping back from their royal duties would give their families “space”, according to their statement on Instagram.

By splitting their time between the UK and North America, the couple will likely focus on their new charity while being able to “raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born”, according to the press release.

However, the couple did not consult the rest of the royal family before making the decision, according to the BBC.

BREACH. The BBC understands that no other member of the royal family was consulted before Harry and Meghan released their personal statement tonight, the Palace would be “disappointed.”

– Jonny Dymond (@JonnyDymond) January 8, 2020

Buckingham Palace would be “disappointed” with the announcement.

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” said the Buckingham Palace statement, according to CNN. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complex issues that will take time to resolve.”

The Duke and Duchess have received sometimes difficult treatment at the hands of British tabloids since their marriage in 2018, according to the New York Times.

Prince Harry compared Meghan’s treatment in the press to how her mother, Princess Diana, was brutally treated before her death in 1997, said in a statement earlier this year: “I lost my mother and now I look at my wife who is the victim of the same powerful forces, ”reported the Washington Post.