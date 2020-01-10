Prince Harry allegedly prevented by courtiers from meeting the Queen

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit the headlines this week as they announced they would back off as “senior” members of the royal family.

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution,” we read in its press release. “We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

The statement continued: “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships.”

The announcement not only shocked the nation, but also the rest of the royal family, and it turned out that even the Queen had not been consulted before the post. And Prince Charles apparently heard the news 10 minutes before it was announced publicly.

However, it was reported today that Prince Harry did try to meet the Queen before the announcement, but was blocked by courtiers.

“(Prince Harry) initially contacted Prince Charles about spending more time in Canada and America just before Christmas,” reported the Evening Standard.

Prince Harry was supposedly supposed to present a detailed proposal, which he did, but after learning that he needed more time, he went to the queen to ask for a “summit.”

According to reports, Prince Harry was later blocked by courtiers and said not to be made public.

What does it all mean?