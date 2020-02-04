Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play a very important role

This is what we know …

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit it is not surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have made non-stop viral news.

In the past week, everyone has talked about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis, the pressure now on them after Megxit and of course Prince William’s hilarious reaction to a fan’s compliment on the BAFTAs.

But while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend most of the time in front of the cameras, their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis regularly entertain the public.

Yes, from the characteristic sass of princess Charlotte and the surprising nickname of prince George to the hilarious first words of prince Louis, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

This week it seemed that the three miniature Cambridges would have an important task to participate in a new video for one of Kate’s patrons.

Yes, the three toddlers can be seen in a video clip shared by the royals on Instagram in support of a children’s mental health charity of which Kate is patron, Place2Be, for Children’s Mental Health Week.

“Find yourself brave,” read the caption next to the Instagram story of the Duchess of Cambridge, in which her three children play.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently left their positions, many believe that the three Cambridge children will stand up and appear more in the spotlight – and clearly, as this video shows, making them more present on the gram.

Well this is beautiful.