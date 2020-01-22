Prince George Instagram of Gary Janetti is going to be a show

Gary Janetti is one of my favorite people on Instagram. In a time where there is royal news coverage. . . exhausting, Janetti’s report – a tongue-focused page dedicated to Prince George – is a relief that gives pleasure to the relentless reporting of the British royal houses. Plus, it makes me cackle every day (there is a reason why the page has almost a million followers).

And clearly HBO Max agrees, because the network has illuminated a satirical animated TV series with a green title The prince, which will be produced by Janetti himself and 20th Century Fox TV.

. @ GaryJanetti brings the royal family to the HBO Max family with The Prince, who follows an animated Prince George who spills all that British royal tea 🇬🇧☕ https://t.co/1Ag9zDG5eW

– HBO Max (@hbomax) January 21, 2020

According to Deadline, the series follows a cartoon-like 6-year-old Prince George – voiced by Janetti – “who spills the royal ‘tea’ on his family, followers and the British monarchy.” The show has been described as a “biting, satirical view of the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest (heir) of the British throne, navigating through the trials and tribulations of the royal child”.

The voice cast includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

It is not yet clear when the show will start production, but we will keep a close eye on it (and keep you informed).