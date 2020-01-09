Loading...

LoveSong makes good deal with Prince Edward County

The saying goes: “There is an exception for every rule” and that was seen on Thursday afternoon in Shire Hall.

LoveSong Seniors Housing Project Facilitator Ken How announced that the municipality will receive $ 325,000.

The funds are an allowance for Prince Edward County for the purchase of the former Pinecrest School of the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.

The municipality bought the school 18 months ago and How says that once the keys and deed have been turned over, the work will begin very quickly to convert the school into 50 affordable homes.

He said he still believes the doors to the facility will open in 2022.

Whatever the case, an invitation will be sent to the group to hand out a check to the council.

Chairman Janice Maynard congratulated How and other group members present and said that this was a major problem for the community.

Sophiasburgh Cemetery columbarium

In an effort to be more environmentally conscious and green funerals grow in popularity, the Prince Edward County Cemetery Advisory Committee hopes to install a columbarium.

Advisory committee chairman Sandra Latchford asked during their committee of the entire meeting on Thursday afternoon to install a columbarium at the cemetery Sophiasburgh.

She says this is a good financial decision for the province because it would be a source of income and a good financial decision.

Latchford also said that Prince Edward County is lagging behind because this is something people want, especially because the space on cemeteries is limited.

She said that a number of people were born and raised in the county, who moved, who choose to return to the county to be buried.

The average cost for buying a niche is $ 1,700 according to Latchford and they would plan to make a site with three or four units.

The upfront costs of one columbarium, including purchase and installation, amount to more than $ 28,000, but the income is expected to be more than $ 73,000 per columbarium.

The request will be discussed later this month during budget discussions.

