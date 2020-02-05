Prince Edward County council briefs

Disposable wipes

Prince Edward County Council supported a motion by Councilor Brad Nieman to remove the word “flushable” from the single-use package.

Nieman said that washable wipes are a $ 6 billion dollar and growing industry and are not safe to rinse and are not biodegradable.

He told him that it is just a good thing to lobby the federal government to get the word flushed out, because they really aren’t.

Council members agreed that it is a matter that has a large price tag attached if a septic is connected.

He says these wipes can cost a homeowner $ 15,000 – $ 20,000 for a new tile bed.

Alderman Bill Roberts said he noticed that the packaging on one brand of single-use wipes was biodegradable.

Nieman said it is unknown how long it can take before a single-use wipe breaks, but he noted that the wipes do not fall apart like toilet paper and cause septic problems.

The Council voted in favor of the request for a revision of the federal government with regard to the packaging of single-use wipes and forward the motion to the Prime Minister, Prime Minister of Ontario, Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Parks, Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Association of Ontario Municipalities and local MPs.

Security on farms

The Council voted to support stronger laws to protect farmers, their families, their property and their livestock.

Alderman Phil Prinzen presented the motion in support of bill 156 – Security against Trespass and protection of food safety law, to guarantee the safety of peasant families, workers and animals in Ontario.

He said that there have been no specific incidents in Prince Edward County, but that there have been more incidents involving animals tilted against farming.

According to the motion, agriculture is the second largest industry in the province and contributes $ 13.7 billion to Ontario’s gross domestic product annually.

Alderman Andreas Bolik supported the motion that Bill 156 tightens existing laws, but also adds transport to the mix to prevent interaction with animals while they are in transport trucks.

The Council adopted the motion.

Support of local wine

The provincial government is expanding the sale of alcohol and the Prince Edward County council wants to ensure that Ontario wines are correctly represented on the shelves.

Alderman Bill Roberts presented a motion to seek support for VQA wines so that the industry can continue to offer economic benefits to the province.

He told the people around the horseshoe in one outlet, there were only three VQA wines out of 40 on the shelves, and at another location in Perth, there were no Ontario wines at all.

Councilor Stewart Bailey suggested that the County has a 100% County wine store. He told the council that there is an LCBO in Toronto that is 100% South African, so why shouldn’t it be a possibility.

Alderman Andreas Bolik thought the motion was a great idea, simply because it offered local wine cellars the opportunity to grow their business and make it more accessible.

During the commentary part of the meeting, Prince Edward County Winegrowers Association Chairman Carolyn Granger said that most wineries do not have the ability to have their wines on the shelves and thanked Roberts for the motion.

The motion has been adopted and will be sent to the Prime Minister of Ontario, the Cabinet of Ontario, the grape growers of Ontario and the Prince Edward County Winegrowers Association.

