Prince Charles sends rare video messages to Australians affected by the bushfire crisis

Prince Charles sent a warm message to the people of Australia affected by the Bushfire crisis in a rare Instagram video.

Australia is currently battling devastating bush fires that have killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes.

“I’m afraid this is a hopelessly inadequate way to get the message out to all of you that both my wife and I think so much about you in such an incredibly difficult time and under such impossible and terrible circumstances,” said Prince Charles in one Instagram video, a rare post for the British heir to the throne.

“I wanted to say that we both have been desperate for the past few weeks when we experienced this horrific horror in Australia and saw so much of what you have to go through from this distance,” he added. He turned directly to people who “tragically lost their property, their homes, everything” and said it was “not to be thought possible”.

Victoria and New South Wales were hit hardest by the bushfires. According to official information, fires in NSW destroyed 1,588 houses and damaged another 653. 3.5 percent of the state of Victoria was burned down, at least 200 houses were destroyed. Last week, government agencies sent 250,000 SMS to people in areas affected by bush fires to order the evacuation. Hundreds of millions of animals are believed to have been killed in the fires.

According to the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, climate change “affects the frequency and severity of dangerous bush fires in Australia and other regions of the world, including by affecting temperature, humidity, weather and fuel conditions”.

In the post, the Prince of Wales referred people to the Red Cross Australia website for information on how to get support and donate to Australia’s forest fire efforts.