Prince Charles says he will fund Harry and Meghan's first year of Megxit

Prince Charles will fund the life of his headstrong son Harry after the Megxit in fear of the “mess” of his security precautions – however, according to a Monday report, this is strictly the case for only a year.

The 71-year-old heir to the throne offered “private financial support” to his 35-year-old son, Ms. Meghan Markle, 38, and their young son Archie when they joined the royal family and settled in Canada. according to The Telegraph.

Charles will use his private capital income more than the income from the estate of the Duchy of Cornwall, which traditionally financed his family, the newspaper said.

However, it is not an inexhaustible source of income – and the Prince of Wales has determined that it will only take a year before the Sussexes’ so-called “abdication contract” is reviewed next spring, the newspaper says.

The biggest sticking point is still the security required for the overseas family, and discussions are currently underway as to how the costs – which are expected to be in the millions – should be shared between Canada, the UK and the Sussexes themselves.

“Security is a complete mess,” a security source told The Telegraph. “It’s a huge mess.”

Canada will almost certainly have to play the key role, as the London Met police, who usually provide armed guards for the Royals, would not expect to send armed officers across the Great White North.

Getty Images

“The idea that Met police officers will arrive and leave arms at Canadian airports with weapons will simply not arise,” said a source in the newspaper.

“Security has to be provided on site. The Canadians have to pay and then charge the British government, ”added the source.

In the midst of the turmoil over the funding of the Sussexes after they left the royal family, this bill is likely – at least in part – to be passed on to Harry and Meghan, who would use Charles’ cash to pay them, the newspaper said.

“If they increase the risk to themselves while doing exciting things that bring them a lot of money, should that be part of the security agreement or should the costs be borne by them rather than by the state?” Asked a former officer.

Queen Elizabeth II, in her weekend statement on the Megxit deal, emphasized that “Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security precautions.”

“There are well-established independent procedures to determine the need for publicly funded security,” the statement said, without further details.

,