The heir to the throne worries about the future of Harry and Meghan

Prince Charles would be very concerned about his son, Prince Harry, after the announcement on Wednesday, he and Meghan wish to resign from their post of “senior royals”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted their ad on Instagram, citing the wish to become “financially independent” and to share their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The couple would not have consulted the queen before making the announcement.

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all concerned. Until then, please accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. »- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Fortunately, it seems that Prince Harry’s father is on his side, regardless of the couple’s decision.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Charles has promised to support his son regardless of the outcome of ongoing discussions around their resignation.

A source told The Mirror, “(Charles) is absolutely clear in his mind that Harry is at a crossroads and has promised him that he will do everything in his power to help him.

“Charles told him that he would support him no matter what, but urged him to come up with a sensible plan that could be worked out to satisfy everyone.”

A senior source at the palace also told the newspaper, “Charles is very concerned that this is the beginning of the end of Harry and Meghan’s involvement with the family and that, in his words, it would be” a total tragedy. “

“Charles implored everyone to work together to bring them back into the fold before it was too late because he realized the benefits they had as a couple and, in fact, for the popularity of the monarchy around the world.

“The message is clear: the stakes are too high to lose one of the family’s greatest assets.”

A source told the Palestinian Authority that talks on the future of Sussex “are progressing well” and should be concluded “as soon as possible”.

