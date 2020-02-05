Prince Charles calls Katy Perry ambassador of the British Asian Trust

Katy Perry was named as ambassador of the British Asian Trust during the annual Royal Dinner of the charity by Prince Charles, the Royal Founding Patron. The central focus of the event was on human trafficking, with the Trust, which was established in 2007, announcing its goal of developing the largest ever human trafficking fund in South Asia.

“My work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has taken me to many parts of the world and opened my eyes to the many vulnerabilities of children,” Perry said in a statement. “India has long held a special place in my heart and on my last visit I was able to meet the Prince of Wales and other leaders in Mumbai, and I was impressed by their strong plan – from land-based initiatives to fundraising – that is, try to cut child trafficking in two. “

She continued: “That is why I am particularly honored to be called an ambassador for the British Asian Trust Child Protection Fund and to shed light on the work that the British Asian Trust will do in South Asia, and to be a part of of finding solutions for child trafficking. Children are vulnerable and innocent and must be protected. “

“We are delighted to announce Katy Perry as our newest ambassador and look forward to working with her to raise awareness of the work we do throughout South Asia,” added Manoj Badale, president of the British Asian Trust. “Katy is a strong supporter of our work and her appointment marks another successful year for the British Asian Trust.”

Last year Perry released several new songs, including ‘Never Really Over’ and ‘Small Talk’. She also appeared on Zedd’s ‘365’, which was released last April. The singer also discussed ending her feud with Taylor Swift and told Elle DeGeneres: “I am all about salvation and forgiveness and to set an example for those younger people, that it can be cool to ask forgiveness and confront someone. that you may have a problem with or a problem with and talk it out. “