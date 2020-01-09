Prince Charles and William rage about the royal exit of Harry and Meghan

Loading...

Prince Charles and Prince William were “blazing with rage” and the Queen was “deeply upset” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking announcement that they wanted to leave the royal family – which Harry’s father and brother learned only after watching the television news. According to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the cover of the New York Post

“This is a declaration of war on the family,” said a high-ranking source announcing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday’s historic “Megxit”.

“Your statement was never clarified. It breaks all the protocol.

“There is anger at how they did this without worrying about the impact on the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are glowing with anger.”

The source claimed, “Harry and Meghan wanted it their way or on the highway.”

“So they left and banished themselves from the royal family. It’s exceptional,” the source told Dan Wootton, who spread the word about the planned move before the official announcement.

In addition to the insult, high-ranking royals only found out about the Sussexes’ decision when it broke on television news, according to the Daily Mail.

“It is profoundly unfair to the Queen, who does not deserve to be treated in this way,” a royal source told the newspaper.

“It’s a bad way to treat them. The family understands that they want to do something different and are ready to help them. People are just devastated. “

A source confirmed to the British newspaper that the Royals were “shocked, sad, and downright angry” at the couple.