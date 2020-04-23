Prince Charles and Camilla joined the Clap for our Guard from the Rothesay house as the Scotsman praised the NHS hero – The Scottish Sun

THE Duke and the Duchess of Rothesay joined with Scots throughout the country to pay homage to the heroes of the NHS who dared to fight Covid-19

Tonight millions of people across Britain took to the streets, their thresholds and balconies to praise the efforts of frontline workers.

The royal couple applauded from their Rothesay house

And the royal couple joined in applause from their Birkhall boards as they showed their appreciation to the key workers on the front lines.

The couple stood in the doorway of Clarence House when they put their hands together during the 8 o’clock applause.

👏👏👏 #ClapForOurCarers

Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have joined the country once again to show their continued appreciation and support for all NHS staff and other key workers at the forefront of the battle against the corona virus. Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/OECWvtSyWo

– Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 23, 2020

100-mile oil rig workers in the North Sea join to clap for NHS heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus

