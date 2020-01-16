Prince Andrew could lose the armed security team because of Jeffrey Epstein's scandal

Prince Andrew was revealed around the clock due to the backlash of his Jeffrey Epstein scandal of his armed police protection, as was announced on Thursday.

The UK Home Office ordered a comprehensive review of the Duke of York’s security after he was released from his royal duties after his catastrophic attempts to justify his close friendship with the notorious pedophile, sources told the Evening Standard.

The Government Department recommended a significant downgrading of its protection, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ultimately deciding.

The decision could also have serious consequences for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as they resign from their royal duties.

“Those responsible for royal security cannot issue a blank check to someone who will not be playing a public role in the foreseeable future,” said a high-ranking source in the newspaper. “Armed protection around the clock is very expensive. The Met is required to review the position to ensure that it is justified. “

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Getty Images

Royal protection by armed London Metropolitan Police officers is currently being ordered by the Home Office.

Andrew, the 59-year-old shameful king, is now faced with the prospect of being unprotected or having to pay enormous amounts for private security, the report said.

The cost of protecting the royal family is not being made public, but is estimated to be at least $ 130 million a year, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said to the standard: “We do not comment on individual security measures.”