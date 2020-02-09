Prince Albert shines in Regina Indoor Games | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Storm Zablocki, 1st place, senior men 60-meter line, 7.01
2nd place, Under-18 shot put, 11.45
Olivia Trann 1st place, high jump among the 12 girls, 1.15
3rd place, girls under 12 years 1,000 m, 3: 40.90
Shelain pritchard, 1st place, Obstacles under 18 60 m, 9.49
1st place, girls under 18 long jump, 5.04
3rd place, under-18 girls 60-m, 8.20
Sabine Cazeau, 1st place Under-18 200-m, 3: 40.90
1st place, Under-18 girls 60-m, 8.09
Emil Cole-Johnson, 1st place, 200 m line older women, 25.81
1st place, senior women 100-m line, 7.96
Lisa Davis, 1st place, masters of 800 m, 3: 49.25
Bode Bissky, 1st place, Under-18 boys shot put, 11.87
2nd place, boys under 18, 10.95
Travis tessier, 2nd place, weight throw among 20 men, 13.57
Peighton tait, 2nd place, 150 m line, 23.68
Lucas Boechler, 1st place, boys younger than 150, m. 21.90
Anthony Rock, 3rd place, boys under 18 shot, 11.02
Brandon Sawatsky, 2nd place, under-16 boys shot put, 9.31
Carson bissky, 3rd place, under-16 boys shot put, 9.29
Kaydence Pellerin, 2nd place, Under-18 girls 3000-m, 10: 33.34
Mike Taylor third place, senior men 60-meter line, 7.31
