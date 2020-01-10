Prince Albert puts together list of veterans and politicians for future street names | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The first name on the list is Thomas Settee, a WWII veteran and community leader who founded the Thomas Settee Boxing Club. A municipal resolution from 2015 identified the name of Settee for priority use and Guidinger confirmed that the next street mentioned in the city will be in his honor.

Amy Meadows, a resident of Prince Albert, who became a member of the Army Corps of the woman in 1942 and acquired the rank of sergeant, also named a future street after her.

Pending final approval by the city council, the compilation will take the place of the current Street Names which contains around 150 names.

“It looks like the list is being discussed at least once or twice a year,” said Craig Guidinger, Director of Planning and Development Services. paNOW.

“And what we are trying to do is come up with a kind of short-term names of 10-12 that we can use in the near future that everyone agrees with.”

Guidinger estimates that a new street in the city is called every 1-2 years.

The simplified list was made in consultation with the Royal Canadian Legion and ANAVETS.

