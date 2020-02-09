Primer for Edmonton Eskimos 2020 CFL

In the few weeks since the entire Eskimos coaching staff was announced, General Manager Brock Sunderland was a very busy man.

To end January, Edmonton signed returnee Christion Jones again, adding three from last year’s Draft class and four Americans, raising the center to include David Beard, security guard Jacob Ruby, security guard Jordan Hoover and defender Mike Moore , Extension of quarterback Trevor Harris. The Esks also released defender Anthony Orange and recipient Natey Adjei shortly before their roster bonus period expired.

And I skipped some lesser-known moves.

One of my drawbacks from this excitement is that it was largely an action version of Sunderland’s post-season comments that the team has underperformed in the past two years. As we will see shortly, there is no congestion at launch sites that are open to change as the GM has decided to bring back many of the greatest contributors from last season. What remains is his obvious focus on youth workers.

Here is an example depth table with all currently contracted Eskimos:

I left gaps where some notable players from 2019 are not signed. Not too many, but they include: defenders Josh Johnson, Money Hunter and Arjen Colquhoun; Linebackers Larry Dean and Don Unamba; DaVaris Daniels recipient; Defender Calvin McCarty; and C.J. Gable run back.

The two things that stand out the most are:

1) All offensive and defensive lines will remain intact from 2019, with the exception of Nick Usher, who will go to the NFL and a few depths.

2) You need defenders and maybe linebackers.

Aside from this last important point, things are pretty well prepared.

Who is still here

As mentioned earlier, the O and D lines stay together. Both units were leaders in statistics in 2019, which makes sense from Edmonton’s perspective. A healthy SirVincent Rogers attacking on the left makes the offensive things pretty clear, but the interesting thing is how they line up on the defensive.

The team has previously said that Mike Moore will be able to go on the defensive and that he may have to deal with all of the boys they have. While you may not want to mess with a working formula – Moore had an outstanding season in the middle of 2019 – look for a Boateng-Sewell-Ceresna-Moore that starts with four and Ceresna (eight sacks in 2018) an NFL attempt was made full-time. That would make the young and old Canadians Mathieu Betts and Stefan Charles, for example, top-class rotation players.

Aside from the tall men, Trevor Harris and his two main goals, Greg Ellingson and Ricky Collins Jr., will try to build on their strong individual seasons. Shaq Cooper will try to take the opportunity to take up the job full-time, depending on who is involved as a competitor. On the defensive, Jordan Hoover, Forrest Hightower and Godfrey Onyeka are the most likely candidates for day one, as well as the recent signing of Jovan Santos-Knox.

As for the last two releases, Orange is almost 32 years old and had injury issues last year. Therefore, if the timing is bad, letting it go is objectively not a bad decision about the salary limit. Adjei’s release is a much bigger shock, and I have to assume that the team expects Anthony Parker to appear alongside Tevaun Smith. Shai Ross, Hunter Karl, Danny Vandervoort and Harry McMaster deliver depth to the Canadian receiver. Ross and Karl are particularly promising when it comes to young national recipients. Otherwise, they can go with four caps.

Do

I have spoken extensively about the problems of the Esks in secondary school and that they are not so much a result of lack of talent, but of a bizarre inability to stay healthy, or even injury to them. Anthony Orange, Josh Johnson, Money Hunter (or Jordan Hoover), Forrest Hightower, and Arjen Colquhoun (or Godfrey Onyeka) would have been a five-person unit that could take on anyone else. Three of these groups are committed to 2020, and the late release of Orange makes it the most interesting group on the way to becoming a free agency with an apparently upcoming revision.

Number two are of course linebackers. We’ll see to what extent the Esks team expects Vontae Diggs to take a full-time starting position in 2020. He was mostly a rookie starter instead of an injured Santos Knox in 2019 and had used the opportunity very well. And if it doesn’t start, it’s as good as you can ask for. Regardless of this, you have to sign at least one other player.

Edmonton will likely also need to find an established recipient to fill the border recipient slot, unless DaVaris Daniels signs again at the last minute and a backup quarterback. Logan Kilgore has a heart, but an upgrade is necessary.

aims

– Cameron Marshall is number one on my list. I consider him the perfect “force” addition to Cooper’s shift. Marshall has shown in the surprisingly limited season he’s gained in recent years, and at 28, he’s sure to have more to offer.

– James Franklin is the most obvious ability to roll behind Harris. With McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Matt Nichols in Toronto, Franklin is probably the best of the others. He is also very familiar with Edmonton and would sneak in financially.

– If Sunderland finds the money for Derel Walker to play across borders, the Esks reception core instantly changes from very good to a super elite. Darvin Adams and DeVier Posey would also be solid seizures, and I wouldn’t be against bringing Daniels back.

The guy I really wanted to see in green and gold, though maybe not in the best position, was R.J. Harris. I think he is very underestimated and I really want him to reunite with Trevor Harris, but I have to wait at least another year since he just signed in Ottawa.

Whether the Esks 2020 will use one or two Canadian receivers could be the deciding factor in how they do this. Kevin Elliott, Kenny Shaw and Josh Stangby are facing an almost identical depth competition as last year and could be black rabbits at the beginning if the money was spent on the squad otherwise.

– Of the big lineback trio, Santos-Knox was the one I would have focused on and he will be back for another year for sure. Dean and Unamba were great players and leaders, but Santos-Knox is the only one on the right of 30, and Brian Walker got off to a good start last season with an injured Unamba. The funny thing about three known free agent linebackers is that the money suddenly becomes free to sign three known free agent linebackers if you want. This time, however, I would not mind signing a two-year contract.

I suspect they will do one or two external “under the radar” signatures to compete with Diggs and / or Brian Walker, but we can’t forget that last year’s Dean / Unamba / Santos-Knox transport came out of nowhere came and blew everyone away.

– Finally defensive goals back. Of the 2019 Esks, Josh Johnson was the unit’s clear anchor, but having reestablished himself in the league, he will definitely be looking for an upgrade in Edmonton or elsewhere. Money Hunter was objectively about an average league performer, and I wouldn’t have a strong feeling if he stayed or left. Tyquwan Glass is more of a deep person than a full-time starter, but Hunter has years to go to improve. And Arjen Colquhoun is a very good player who had a lot of bad luck in Edmonton, mostly due to injuries but sometimes seems underappreciated because of his talents. I want him to come back, but with the Esks high on compatriot Godfrey Onyeka, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Colquhoun go for a fresh start.

Otherwise I liked Jumal Rolle, but he stays in Hamilton. Ciante Evans and Ed Gainey are two of the biggest names and cost accordingly. Three of the most plausible candidates that could fill Edmonton’s border are Jonathon Mincy from Toronto, Jonathan Rose from Ottawa and Garry Peters from BC.

Mincy played under Noel Thorpe in Montreal while Rose was with Sunderland and then Thorpe in Ottawa, and Peters spent some time in Edmonton before his last two seasons with the Lions. All are good players and none of them should break the bank. My first choice would be Mincy to play the corner and sign Josh Johnson again to play halfback, followed by Peters in both places, then Rose.

It’s the most interesting time of the CFL year, and the news keeps rolling, so stay tuned.