Prime Roots plans Q1 to launch its koji powered meat substitutes

Kimberlie Le knew that producing meat alternatives that taste, look and feel similar to the real thing, while having a price like the animal-based products they would replace would be a challenge.

And while her company Prime Roots – formerly known as Terramino Foods – started with the ambition to offer consumers a range of sustainable alternatives to animal proteins made from the super-protein koji, she first wanted to make a salmon burger.

“Seafood is much harder than meat, I would say, to replicate,” Le Food told Dive. “And so we started with something that is harder to really prove that we could do it.”

About two years after Le – the company’s co-founder and CEO – and co-founder Joshua Nixon – who serves as chief technology officer – spent four months on their salmon burger prototype through the IndieBio startup accelerator, they developed a full menu of various alternative meat products. In addition to the salmon burger, they have made meat-free shrimp, crab biscuits, ground beef, tuna and lobster chunks, chicken tenders, bacon and sausages, as well as savory dip, protein bars and crackers.

Now the company is getting ready to bring these products to the masses. Prime Roots recently moved to a 12,000 square foot facility in Berkeley, California. They are currently conducting an online poll to ask consumers which articles they would first like to see available. The products that do the best in this survey should be available for consumers to purchase online from the company by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Prime Roots currently has around 10,000 members in its online community who are crying out for a tasty, healthy meat alternative. They are also interested in a company that listens to them and offers ultimate transparency. By using koji – a fermented fungus known for creating an umami flavor in Asian food – Le said they can.

“The fact that our protein is a whole food source of protein is probably the biggest selling point that people really tend to,” she said. “It is not pea isolate or soy isolate. There is no gluten in the products. It really covers all the bases in terms of things that people want.”

Umami mania: Koji protein in the lead

Koji, Prime Roots with starring ‘super protein’, as the company calls it on its website, has been used in Asian cuisine for thousands of years. It is used to create umami flavor and is vital for fermenting soy sauce, sake and miso.

Le, whose family is Asian, has been familiar with koji since she was little. As a student working on meat alternatives at UC Berkeley, she wanted to use it for that position.

Koji has different attributes which makes it a tempting option. As a protein base, koji works well for meat substitutes, Le said. It is a complete protein, which means that it is not necessary to add much for nutritional purposes. It can be fermented easily at the Prime Roots plant. And compared to other meat substitutes, foods based on koji are relatively less processed and more clean. Not many other procedures are needed to make the protein, a process that Le said is done in the same place where the rest of the food is made.

Koji herself also has a good taste for simulating meat, she said. Although pea and soy protein compounds often have a strong taste and smell reminiscent of the crop they come from, koji has a more benign umami taste.

“We have the empty palette to begin with and it’s just a matter of finding the best natural flavors to put on top,” Le said. “We are not really confronted with the challenges of how we map all these off-notes and off-flavors.”

Moreover, Koji can achieve many different textures, which is essential for a product line with a varied range including bacon, seafood and chicken. Le said that koji fibers are about the same size as animal muscle fibers, so it is treated the same as meat. Prime Roots has meat grinders and bacon shavings, just like a traditional meat processing plant, she said.

“Bacon is made into a block and it is literally cut just like your bacon cuts,” Le said. “We take a lot from just the food industry and the meat industry in general.”

Salmon based burgers from Prime Roots

Focus on community

About half of the people who have joined the Prime Roots online community say they are flexitarians. Le finds this interesting because they can also identify themselves as omnivores when they join. The two eating styles are very similar; Flexitarians say that they consciously search for animal-free food.

“We think that is one of the biggest reasons why the [meat alternative] industry is still facing a lot of criticism: because the product experience is not a priority,” she said. “There is no community spirit around the product except that it is just vegan or not vegan … So we want to be there to help … people make more sustainable food choices without compromising on the food they know and where they are to love .”

The community aspect is especially important for Prime Roots because this is the primary way in which consumers have had the opportunity to try their products. Le said that Prime Roots has organized various events with its products. To date, she estimated that the company has fed 20,000 people – and has taken their feedback to heart.

This goes back to the reason why the first products that will reach the market are decided by a poll. Le said she wants Prime Roots to really feel like part of the non-meat community – not just another anonymous brand on the shelf. She said that all products are equally ready to launch. The strategy stems from the company’s ideal to better serve consumers with meat substitutes.

“We really started looking at the problem for the company and trying to find better solutions using culinology, … a combination of food science, but also technology and culinary,” Le said. “It’s hard to develop in a microcosm, and that’s why we felt the need to talk to consumers to see what they wanted. … Building the community was really a part of the origin of finding what was the right thing to start with, what were the best product features to have, what products you should make. “

And in accordance with the community spirit, Prime Roots will start selling its products online and directly to the consumer. Le said she is not too worried about the inherent challenges of launching a new brand online – especially a perishable merchandise brand. According to the theory of six degrees of separation, she said that the community of the company with 10,000 fans extends much further.

The long-term plans of Prime Roots are intended to find the company’s products in rural supermarkets, but Le said this is not yet their focus.

“We are really focusing on scaling up now,” she said. “We have many orders for the capacity that we can meet in the coming months, so we just try to get everything up to speed and then some sort of evaluation of all the different channels that we can go through. We have buyers knocking on our door, we have many options, but I think we are really hyper-focused to ensure that we get products directly from consumers. “