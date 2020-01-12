Prime Minister Trudeau attending the Edmonton memorial service for accident victims paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The eight are going to Iran on Monday, Champagne added.

Another member of the rapid implementation team is expected to arrive in Ankara on Monday and Champagne said the government expects Iran to “issue” a visa for that person soon.

A Champagne spokesperson said officials will be there to provide consular assistance to the families of the victims, including support for repatriation of relics, to help identify victims and to assist with the investigation.

The government’s efforts to get officials on the ground in Tehran are complicated by the fact that Canada broke all ties with Iran in 2012, closed its embassy, ​​and recalled all diplomats.

Most passengers in the crashed plane were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians; 138 of them were en route to Canada. In addition to the 57 Canadian citizens on the plane, The Canadian Press has confirmed at least 74 victims associated with Canada, many of them students and professors returning after visiting relatives in Iran in December.

After initially insisting that the Iranian army played no role in the crash, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani indicated in a tweet that was posted in Tehran on Saturday that the aircraft was mistaken for a hostile target and accidentally shot it down after a few minutes take off from Tehran airport.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who spoke to Rouhani on Saturday, said he demanded that Canada be fully involved in the investigation, including access to the aircraft’s black boxes and permission to participate in the DNA identification of the victims. He also demanded consular access for Canadian officials to work with grieving families of Canadian victims in Iran.

Trudeau will speak today at a memorial service in Edmonton, home to many of the victims.

Another vigil to honor the victims was held on Sunday at the University of Toronto, which lost six students in the tragedy. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the loss goes far beyond the university.

“This is the loss of Toronto, this is the loss of Ontario and this is the loss of Canada,” an emotional Freeland told the wake. “Nothing will ever replace these brilliant lives that have been shortened. We will always … wear these scars. “

Prime Minister Doug Ford from Ontario also spoke with the mourners and told them that his government is “shoulder to shoulder” with the Trudeau government in its determination to bring those responsible for the tragedy to justice.

Trudeau told a news conference on Saturday that he was “furious and furious” that so many Canadians are mourning because of Iran’s actions, and that Iran must take “full responsibility” for the “horrific” incident.

“This is a tragedy that should not have happened,” he said, and asked for an immediate effort to escalate the regional tensions that contributed to the “great loss of innocent life.”

The killing of the jetliner came only a few hours after Iran launched rocket attacks on military bases in Iraq where US troops are stationed, in retaliation for an American drone attack on January 3, in which General Qassem Soleimani, the top general of Iran, was killed. .

Rouhani’s acknowledgment that “rockets fired because of human error caused the horrific crash” led to two days of protests in Iran.

In Tehran, Iran’s security forces were deployed in large numbers on Sunday, while protesters defied the heavy presence of the police to protest the days of their country being denied by the shot down plane. Videos posted online showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans and walking through subway stations and sidewalks, much around Azadi, or Freedom, Square after an earlier call to people to demonstrate there. Other videos suggested that similar protests took place in other Iranian cities.

In Washington, the Trump government tried to widen the disagreement in Iran. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, appeared on Sunday news programs to suggest that street protests demonstrate the Iranian people’s demand for a regime change.

Trump himself tweeted his support for the demonstrators.

“To the leaders of Iran – DON’T KILL YOUR PROTESTERS,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the US is watching. Switch your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop killing your wonderful Iranian people! “

—With The Associated Press files

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 12, 2020

Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press