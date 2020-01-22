Prime Minister sends sports scandal to department heads

Prime Minister Scott Morrison referred Bridget McKenzie’s decision to grant a $ 36,000 scholarship to a rifle club she was a member of.

The former sports secretary is under immense pressure over a $ 100 million grant program that the Auditor General found before the elections for marginalized preferred clubs.

In February last year, Senator McKenzie announced that the Wangaratta Clay Target Club had received $ 35,980 from the Commonwealth Sports Infrastructure Program.

Senator McKenzie did not announce that she was a member of the club when her senator’s register of interests was last updated on November 21.

Mr. Morrison previously expressed his support for Senator McKenzie and told Sunrise on Monday that the rules had been followed.

Despite widespread calls for the National Party MP to resign, the Prime Minister asked Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Philip Gaetjens to investigate whether their actions violated ministerial standards.

The Prime Minister was asked about the Sports Grants saga on Monday and asked the Attorney General to deal with legal issues raised by the Auditor General.

If the Prime Minister asked the secretary of his department to investigate it the previous Friday, why shouldn't he mention it at the same time?

– Matthew Doran (@ MattDoran91), January 22, 2020

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister’s office said that Mr. Morrison had referred Friday Friday’s damning report to Mr. Gaetjens.

“The Prime Minister is waiting for the Secretary’s advice and will continue to follow the due process,” said a spokesman.

“The issues raised in the media today have also been raised.”

On Wednesday, it emerged that Senator McKenzie had granted a scholarship to a shooting club to which she was a member of Wangaratta in Victoria as part of the program.

Labor demanded that Senator McKenzie be fired because of the scandal after the auditor’s report found that most of the money was going to the places the coalition was aiming for.

