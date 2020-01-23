Prime Minister Scott Morrison's father John Morrison dies

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s father died.

“Last night I received the sad news that my father John passed away quietly and peacefully,” Morrison wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

“He was 84 years old. He had a great life and was very loved.”

John Morrison served as city councilor and mayor in the Army, NSW Police and his community.

My sincere condolences to @ScottMorrisonMP for the death of his father John. It is always difficult to lose your father, and even more so if you act as prime minister. My thoughts are with him and his family.

– Julia Gillard (@ Julia Gillard) January 23, 2020

“Father lived a life of love, faith, duty and service,” said his son.

“Father had a deep and committed Christian faith that is one of his many legacies in my life.”

Mr. Morrison also paid tribute to his father’s lifelong service in his church as an elder, youth worker and geriatric nurse.

“Our family will miss him terribly, but we are extremely grateful for his great blessing in our whole life,” said the Prime Minister.

“I love you, Dad, and well done, good and faithful servant.”

aap