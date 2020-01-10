Prime Minister of Iraq tells the United States to plan for troop withdrawal

Loading...

BAGHDAD – Iraqi interim Prime Minister has asked Washington to start developing a roadmap for the withdrawal of American troops, his office announced Friday, signaling its insistence on ending the US military presence despite recent measures to defuse tensions between Iran and the United States.

The request came during a phone call Thursday evening between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, said a statement from his office. He also told Pompeo that the recent US strikes in Iraq were an unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a violation of the security agreements of the two countries.

He asked Pompeo to send delegates to Iraq to prepare a mechanism to implement Parliament’s resolution regarding the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq, “said the statement.

“The Prime Minister said that American forces had entered Iraq and that drones were flying in its airspace without the authorization of the Iraqi authorities, and this constituted a violation of bilateral agreements,” the press release added.

Iraqi lawmakers adopted a resolution on Sunday to oust American troops following the January 3 strike by the American drone that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the airport from Baghdad. The non-binding vote put the responsibility of the government to formally request a withdrawal. Abdul-Mahdi, addressing legislators at the time, called for “urgent measures” to ensure the withdrawal of the troops.

Speaking to Pompeo, Abdul-Mahdi kept asking for an immediate withdrawal and seemed to give the United States time to develop a strategy and timetable for departure. However, comments suggested that he continued to press for US forces to leave despite recent signals of de-escalation between Tehran and Washington after Iran retaliated for the death of Soleimani with a barrage of missiles that struck two Iraqi bases where US troops are based, but left no victims.

There are approximately 5,200 U.S. soldiers in Iraq assisting and training Iraqi security counterparts to combat the Islamic State group. An American withdrawal could severely curb efforts to crush the group’s remains amid fears of a resurgence amid political unrest.

The State Department acknowledged that Pompeo had called Abdul-Mahdi but made no mention of American troops in a reading of the call published Thursday evening.

Spokesman Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo reiterated the United States’ condemnation of the Iranian missile strikes on both bases and noted that President Donald Trump “has declared that the United States will do everything in their power power to protect the American and Iraqi people and defend our collective interests. “

Senior US military officials, including General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, have said that the United States has no plans to withdraw.

The pressure to withdraw the American forces comes against a backdrop of widespread Iraqi anger over the midst of fighting between the two closest allies of Baghdad. Abdul-Mahdi said he rejected all violations of Iraqi sovereignty, including the Iranian and American strikes.

However, the withdrawal request is not universal. Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers opposed the Parliament’s resolution. The Sunnis see the American presence as a bulwark against the dominance of the majority of the Shiites and Iran, while the Kurdish security forces have benefited from American training and aid.

The latest escalation between Tehran and Washington on Iraqi soil was launched when a rocket attack blamed on the Iranian-backed militia group Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, resulted in the death of an American entrepreneur in a base of the province of Kirkuk at the end of December. The United States responded with a barrage of strikes at militia bases, killing at least 25 people.

Meanwhile, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged rival Iraqi political factions to unite and set aside private interests, saying that their attempts to outbid each other in the political process had led to the current crisis and were at risk. to create more agitation.

Rival political factions have yet to agree on a candidate to replace outgoing Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in December under pressure from mass protests.

Large protests were slated for Friday in Baghdad as anti-government protesters sought to gain momentum following the rapid escalation of regional tensions that overshadowed their uprising. Protesters also gathered in the southern provinces of Najaf, Diwanieh and Dhi Qar.

“The serious attacks and repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty that have occurred in recent days with the apparent weakness of the authorities concerned in protecting the country and its people … are among the repercussions of the current crisis,” said al-Sistani.

“Everyone must think carefully about what this situation will lead to if there is no end,” he added.

Kullab reported in Beirut.