Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew his immunity application on Tuesday before the parliamentary process began.

Netanyahu, who visited Washington before the launch of President Donald Trump’s long-awaited peace plan, said in a statement on his official Facebook page that he “decided not to continue this dirty game”.

The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, should meet to discuss the establishment of a committee to discuss the Prime Minister’s request for immunity. It is still expected to hit even after the retreat.

The Knesset was generally expected to reject Netanyahu’s immunity application, which would have dealt a massive blow to the Prime Minister ahead of the March 2 general election – the third in less than a year. Netanyahu’s Likud party planned to boycott Tuesday’s Knesset meeting.

Netanyahu’s withdrawal paves the way for legal proceedings against him. He was charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery in three different cases in November. He denied any wrongdoing.

“In this fateful hour for the Israeli people, when I have a historic mission in the United States to shape Israel’s permanent borders and ensure our security for decades to come, the Knesset is expected to begin another spectacle in the Israeli circus immunity, “Netanyahu wrote.

Trump, who is under the cloud of his impeachment process in the Senate, appears ready to offer Netanyahu the help it needs in the form of the most generous American peace proposal ever. The prime minister has tried to portray himself as a global statesman who is uniquely qualified to lead Israel through difficult times. He tried to use his close friendship with Trump as a strategic capital to stay in power.

Netanyahu’s main political opponent, Benny Gantz, who leads the blue-and-white party, said in a statement that “Netanyahu is on trial – we have to keep going.”

“Nobody could rule a country and have three serious criminal charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust,” added Gantz.

Netanyahu and Gantz are facing a third round of national elections after two inconclusive elections in 2019.

Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint List of Arab Parties in the Israeli parliament, said “the road to trial is clear and no stunt in the world of diplomatic public relations” would prevent him from being brought to justice.

Netanyahu and Trump should meet at the White House later Tuesday to discuss the announcement of the peace plan.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,