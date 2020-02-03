Primary school ordered to pay $ 250 for the “Lion King” screening of Disney

BERKELEY, California (KPIX) – A primary school in Berkeley has been instructed to play a Disney video during a fundraising event at the school.

It happened in November when the PTA’s Dad’s Club gathered a “parental night out” from Emerson Elementary to support the school.

In the school calendar list, the club said it was going to play the most recent version of the Disney animation film “The Lion King.”

“I think one of the fathers owned the film. He bought it at Walmart and we just threw it while the kids were playing in the auditorium, “said PTA President David Rose.

But last Thursday, five months later, the school received a letter from a company called SWANK Movie Licensing USA. The company maintains Disney’s cinematic copyrights and the letter demanded $ 250 from the school for playing the movie without a license.

Copyright law says that you cannot view a movie outside your home for entertainment purposes without licensing fees. The fathers did not realize that and now seem to be on the hook for the $ 250 one-off show fee.

“The event earned $ 800, so if we have to spend more than a third of it on Disney, so be it. You know, lessons learned, “Rose said.

But parent of Emerson and city councilor Lori Droste of Berkeley believe that there is a bigger problem than just the rights of Disney. The fundraisers of the PTA do not only support frivolous articles. They help pay teachers and vital services at school.

“Here you have a company that makes so much money and we have schools that are struggling so hard,” Droste said. “I was just thinking about the irony of a multi-billion dollar company that would essentially ask a school to pay.”

But how did the licensing company find out that the DVD had been played? Did a parent hand them in or does the company scan the internet and see the entry in the school calendar? At the moment nobody in school knows for sure.

The PTA chairman says the organization will pay the fee and they hope that this amount can be recouped through donations.

. (TagsToTranslate) news