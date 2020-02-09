Primary lookahead in New Hampshire: NPR

Former New Hampshire vice president Joe Biden contrasts with other Democrats in the race, and Senator Bernie Sanders shows signs of a surge before Tuesday’s vote.







MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We’ll start today with a look at New Hampshire, where voters will be voting for the second presidential nomination contest in just two days. The main character there follows the tumultuous Iowa rallies and a fierce debate among most of the Democratic contenders on Friday evening. Both events have confused some of the most important storylines in the race. NPR’s Scott Detrow is now from Hanover, N.H.

Hello Scott.

SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: Hey there.

MARTIN: For months, Joe Biden seemed to be the clear leader. At least that’s how he behaved. I mean, his main focus was on President Trump. But now he’s beating Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. What happened?

DETROW: Well, if you’re the election candidate and you’re fourth in Iowa and this could happen again in New Hampshire, you need to change something. What strikes me is that throughout the campaign, Joe Biden basically ignored the fact that he was in elementary school and spoke almost exclusively as if he were already the candidate.

Then he suddenly shifts gears this weekend. He conducts a negative attack, questions and diminishes Pete Buttigieg’s experience as mayor of South Bend, and criticizes Buttigieg for comparing himself to Barack Obama. He talked to reporters about it this weekend.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

Joe Biden: Come on, man. You think these guys – this guy isn’t Barack Obama.

DETROW: And Buttigieg had a pretty quick answer to the conversation with CNN today.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE STATE OF THE UNION TELEVISION SHOW)

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Well, he’s right. I am not and neither is he.

DETROW: So let’s go. And Buttigieg says it’s about the future, and Biden deals with the past. And Buttigieg sees an increase in the polls that is attracting a lot of big, excited viewers this weekend.

MARTIN: OK. And what about the other candidate in New Hampshire, Senator Bernie Sanders?

DETROW: Well, he feels pretty safe. This is a state that Sanders won with more than 20 points four years ago. Everyone expects this margin to narrow much on Tuesday, no matter who is at the top. But Sanders thinks that his message of a radical change in the political system is really well received here. I’ve been traveling with him all weekend and he’s grown up – you know, you feel the energy in the room when he talks, no matter where he goes in New Hampshire.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BERNIE SANDERS: Can you hear the establishment saying how we stop Bernie Sanders and his movement? Oh my God. People stand up and fight for justice. How do we stop this? Working people want adequate wages and adequate trade agreements. People want health care for everyone. How can we stop it? Well, they won’t stop it.

DETROW: And an interesting thing this weekend is that most of the fire between Buttigieg and Biden is going on and they are largely leaving Sanders alone.

MARTIN: Of course it’s a bigger field than these three men. What is at stake for the rest of the field on Tuesday? I am thinking particularly of Senator Elizabeth Warren, who seemed to have a strong start.

DETROW: She did it. Last year it was considered the best organized campaign that voters could mobilize. You could say she’s the one that reaches the very center that Democrats are looking for right now – this progressive message, but with a track record of working with the establishment. And yet at the moment it seems that she is being pushed aside on this day of the debate, when she didn’t get much talk.

I think Elizabeth Warren is really under a lot of pressure in New Hampshire to do better than in Iowa. Though surpassing her polls, she suddenly focused on Buttigieg and Biden and let them out of the mix.

I think Amy Klobuchar is also someone to watch. It has seen a lot of polls in the past few days because, I believe, many moderate democratic voters are weighing their choices right now. She could be someone you end up with.

MARTIN: This is Scott Detrow from NPR. He is in Hanover, N.H.

Scott, thank you very much.

DETROW: Thank you, Michel. Bye.

