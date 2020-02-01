Price records third shutout of the season in Canadiens beat Panthers

MONTREAL – Carey Price saved 28 times for his third shutout of the season when Montreal defeated the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday-afternoon in the first back-to-back matine games for the Canadiens.

Nick Suzuki, Artturi Lehkonen, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens (24-22-7), who won six of their last eight. Defenseman Jeff Petry assisted with all four goals, the first four-point game of his career.

Playing their first game since January 21, the Panthers (28-17-5) were eliminated for the first time this season because their six-game winning streak ended. Florida had scored at least four goals in each of those six wins.

Prize surpassed Sergei Bobrovsky in the fight against the two highest paid NHL goalkeepers. Bobrovsky stopped 31-of-35 shots.

Top line center Aleksander Barkov left the race in the second period after a hit by Shea Weber along the final boards. The Florida captain did not return.

The break was not favorable for the Panthers, who played their first game in 11 days. The Canadiens had a jump in their step and Florida just couldn’t keep up.

Suzuki scored the opener at 5:25 of the first on a 2-on-1, short side at Bobrovsky, thanks to a smooth pass from Joel Armia on the blue line.

The visitors had difficulty removing bodies from their fold during most of the competition and it cost them in the second.

On missed coverage by Florida, Lehkonen made it 2-0 by diverting Petry’s shot at 6:01 between Bobrovsky’s pads for his 12th of the season.

Tatar added Montreal’s lead at 13:35 after a pass from Phillip Danault behind the net. Four Panthers players surrounded Tatar in the fold, but the winger still managed to get his stick on the puck and cover it for his leading 19th goal.

Gallagher made sure Montreal got away with the win by bending Petry’s shot over Bobrovsky during the power play at 10:46 of the third.

Price has contributed to close the best attack of the competition. His best stop came at Jonathan Huberdeau with the blocker on an escape in the first. He also made a series of rescues on a two man advantage in Florida in the third.

The Canadiens are now six points behind the Panthers in a race for play hockey. Florida has three games in its hand.

Notes: Barkov, Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman saw their dot lines end. Claude Julien coached his 400th match in the regular season with the Canadiens. Montreal sent Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the AHL’s Laval rocket.