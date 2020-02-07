Previously unknown Intel CC150 8-core CPU is shown online

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

From time to time, Intel will point out that it sells CPUs directly to certain large companies – think of Google or Amazon. Unlike AMD, which divides this segment into its own semi-custom business, Intel doesn’t usually talk about the specific parts it creates for customers, and only mentions this occasionally.

One of these custom chips emerged in China as the CC150, an eight-core CPU with no typical Intel branding. It is labeled “SRFBT” and we know that the “S” means that it is a production chip, not a sample. A CPU family like Celeron, Pentium or Core is not mentioned. It is only referred to as the “Intel processor”.

The CPU seems to be a 9th generation Core i9 with 8 cores, 16 threads and a constant clock rate of 3.5 GHz according to the THG. There is a 16 MB L3 cache, which means that despite the lack of turbo boost, it is not a slimmed-down variant or a low-end core. In terms of performance, the CC150 had a very low CB20 single-thread score of 151 (no turbo beats hard), but the multi-thread score of 1510 is a good comparison to the 9700K (8C / 8T, 3.6 GHz base, 4.9 GHz boost)).

THG also examined the reported power consumption compared to other Intel CPUs and wrote: “Based on our findings, the CC150 shows a similar performance to an i7-9700K in multi-core workloads with a rather modest power consumption that corresponds to that of Intel i5-9500. “

This explanation could be why the CPU exists at all. It is a relatively low-power eight-core CPU with a modest clock speed. The 9700K consumes 115W – 130W in AIDA64 full load and 190-220W in AIDA64 FPU. In contrast, the CC150 consumes 61-63 W in AIDA64 FL and 77-78 W in AIDA64 FPU. With the CC150, Intel delivers 9700 KB in less than half the performance range. This is a significant gain in efficiency and potentially very valuable for any company that wants low-performing, highly efficient desktop chips that still put a significant amount of computing resources into each CPU.

There have been rumors that these CPUs are used in services like GeForce Now, but that may or may not be true. As with the KF CPUs from Intel, the CC150 lacks the integrated graphics. It is offered at retailers in China for $ 310. Single-thread performance is well below the 9700K, but multi-thread performance is about $ 85 less.

One thing to keep in mind, even if you’re curious to get one of these parts. Although due to its physical design, it likely fits into any motherboard that supports 9th generation CPUs, it is not clear how the motherboard’s UEFI will handle the chip. Some motherboards boot a CPU as an “unknown processor” if the initialization process is similar enough to other CPUs that the motherboard already supports. However, it is more common for a board to refuse to start until it is properly updated. Be aware of this if you want to choose one to play with.

To be honest, I wonder what market demand would be if Intel launched such a CPU. The combination of many cores and very low power consumption may not be very noticeable, but appeal to some enthusiasts who prefer low-power / high-efficiency computing over raw performance.

