Previous Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill dies at age 84

PITTSBURGH – Paul O’Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with George W. Bush in excess of tax plan and then created a e-book important of the administration, died Saturday. He was 84.

O’Neill’s son, Paul O’Neill Jr. verified that his father died at his residence in Pittsburgh immediately after battling lung cancer for the previous pair of several years. Right after a several surgeries and chemotherapy, he made the decision versus any even more intervention 4 or five months back, he stated.

“There was some relatives in this article and he died peacefully,” the son reported. “Based on his predicament, it was a very good exit.”

Tony Fratto, who served as O’Neill’s Treasury spokesman, posted on Facebook, “Very unhappy that our mate Paul O’Neill passed absent today. He was a friend, a excellent man, and I cherished operating with him.”

A former head of aluminum giant Alcoa, O’Neill served as Treasury secretary from 2001 to late 2002. He was forced to resign just after he objected to a next spherical of tax cuts simply because of their influence on deficits.

Immediately after leaving the administration, O’Neill worked with author Ron Suskind on an explosive e-book covering his two a long time in the administration. O’Neill contended that the administration began scheduling the overthrow of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein right just after Bush took workplace, 8 months just before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

O’Neill depicted Bush as a disengaged president who didn’t encourage debate either at Cabinet meetings or in one-on-one particular conversations with Cabinet users. He said the deficiency of dialogue in Cupboard conferences gave him the experience that Bush “was like a blind man in a roomful of deaf people.”

He stated main conclusions were being frequently built by Bush’s political crew and Vice President Dick Cheney. O’Neill had been recruited to sign up for the Cabinet by Cheney, his old buddy from the Gerald Ford administration. But it was Cheney who advised O’Neill that the president desired his resignation. It was element of a move by Bush to shake up his financial workforce and discover a greater salesman for a new spherical of tax cuts the president hoped would stimulate a sluggish financial system.

When the reserve, “The Value of Loyalty: George W. Bush, the White Property and the Training of Paul O’Neill” came out in early 2004, Bush spokesman Scott McClellan discounted O’Neill’s descriptions of White Dwelling decision-earning and explained the president was “someone that leads and functions decisively on our largest priorities.”

O’Neill explained his purpose in collaborating on the e-book, for which he turned over 19,000 authorities files to Suskind, was to make a community discussion about the “current condition of our political process and raise our expectations for what is achievable.”

Just after leaving the Cupboard, O’Neill returned to Pittsburgh, the place he had headed Alcoa from 1987 to 1999. He resumed performing with the Pittsburgh Regional Health and fitness Care Initiative, a consortium of hospitals, healthcare societies and businesses finding out methods to enhance wellbeing treatment supply in Western Pennsylvania. The topic had fascinated him because his days as a funds analyst in Washington with the Business of Management and Price range.

He also devoted time in retirement to tasks that would deliver clean up drinking h2o to Africa. As Treasury secretary, O’Neill had focused awareness on poverty and combating diseases such as AIDS in Africa, touring the continent with Irish rock star Bono.

Just before joining Alcoa, O’Neill had been president from 1985 to 1987 of Intercontinental Paper Co., a firm he experienced joined in 1977 soon after leaving OMB.

Immediately after graduating with an economics diploma from California State College in Fresno in 1961, O’Neill joined the Veterans Administration in Washington, functioning as a pc techniques analyst. He later on moved to OMB and rose to become deputy director of the finances agency from 1974 to 1977, supplying spending budget steering to then-President Gerald Ford.

It was at OMB that O’Neill produced shut doing the job interactions with Cheney, who served as Ford’s main of staff, and Alan Greenspan, who was head of Ford’s Council of Financial Advisers. Greenspan was chairman of the Federal Reserve during the time O’Neill was Treasury secretary.

O’Neill’s blunt talking fashion much more than after received him in problems as Treasury secretary, sending the greenback into a tailspin briefly in his early days at Treasury when his responses about international exchange premiums shocked markets. In the spring of 2001, O’Neill jolted marketplaces once more when during Wall Street’s worst week in 11 many years, he blandly declared “markets go up and markets go down.”

He was far more focused on the conventional Treasury secretary’s job of instilling self-assurance through times of turbulence later on that yr when he led the effort and hard work to get Wall Street re-opened following the Sept. 11 terror attacks. O’Neill was also instrumental following the assaults in beefing up the government’s courses to disrupt financing to terrorist teams.

O’Neill is survived by his spouse, 4 youngsters, 12 grandchildren and 15 wonderful grandchildren.

