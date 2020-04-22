Previous New England Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to reunite at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In an offence piloted by a 6-time Tremendous Bowl winner, the extent of Gronkowski’s part at tight close is even now to be determined but his connection with Brady is simple.

He led the NFL in touchdown receptions (79) in the earlier decade without having actively playing a snap in 2019. All but a person of these scores arrived with Brady as the triggerman.

The Buccaneers will send out a fourth-spherical pick to the Patriots, who will deliver back a seventh-rounder for the 2020 draft, which starts on Thursday (Friday AEST).

NFL Network documented Gronkowski, who turns 31 in May, has been placing on body weight for a return to football, after investing the 2019 period retired.

He carried out in the WWE a short while ago, including winning the 24/7 title at Wrestlemania 36 previously this thirty day period.

Gronkowski recommended on Monday there was a chance of teaming up in Tampa Bay with Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in March.

‘‘I’m sensation great suitable now, I’m content the place I’m at,’’ Gronkowski explained of retirement before including: ‘‘You just hardly ever know, man. You under no circumstances know. I’m not entirely done.’’

A 5-time Pro Bowler and 4-time 1st-crew All-Professional, Gronkowski totalled 521 receptions for 7861 yards and 79 touchdowns across nine seasons for the Patriots from 2010-18.

He had 47 catches for 682 yards and 3 scores in 13 video games in 2018, battling a few nagging accidents.

The Buccaneers by now have limited ends Cameron Brate and previous 1st-spherical select OJ Howard on their roster, but Howard is reportedly obtainable through trade.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers as a absolutely free agent last thirty day period and will appear to flip all-around a team that concluded 7-9 very last year and have not created the playoffs because the 2007 time.

