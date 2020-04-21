RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Robert J. Higdon, Jr., United States Attorney for the Jap District of North Carolina, stated that a federal grand jury in Raleigh has returned an indictment charging Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr., 64, of Bladen County, with one count of theft of federal government house, two counts of social security fraud, and a person rely of bogus statements.

In accordance to the publically submitted indictment, Dowless is alleged to have unlawfully received Title XVI Supplemental Protection Earnings (SSI) and Title II Retirement Insurance plan Added benefits (RIB) by failing to notify the Social Security Administration of his cash flow whilst getting individuals positive aspects.

Specially, amongst in or around March 2017, and in or all over November 2018, Dowless received above $100,000 in payments similar to do the job he performed for the duration of the 2018 Midterm Election.

All through that time, Dowless continued to acquire SSI as well as RIB even though concealing his operate activity and earnings from the Social Safety Administration.

As a end result of his concealment, the Social Security Administration overpaid Dowless more than $14,000 in benefits.

If convicted of the cost of theft of authorities residence, Dowless faces a most penalty of 10 many years imprisonment and a $250,000 fantastic.

If convicted of the expenses of social safety fraud, Dowless faces a highest penalty of 5 several years imprisonment and a $250,000 fantastic.

If convicted of generating wrong statements, Dowless faces a utmost penalty of 5 yrs imprisonment and a $250,000 good.

Each and every rely in the indictment also topics the defendant to a time period of up to 3 a long time supervised release pursuing any term of imprisonment.

His preliminary visual appeal is tentatively scheduled for May possibly 11 at 9:30 am in Wilmington.

The scenario is staying investigated by the Social Stability Administration’s Workplace of the Inspector Common and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.