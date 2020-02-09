Previous Bears Ears land for mining, drilling, but only a few customers: NPR

The Trump administration has opened areas within the former borders of two Obama-designated national monuments for raw material extraction, but with low demand and high costs, the industry remains away for now.







LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

In late 2017, President Trump downsized two national monuments in Utah. Lawsuits from conservation groups and tribes are still going to court. This week, the Trump administration has completed plans to expand mining and drilling access to many of these areas. The area has more than 11 billion tons of coal, oil, gas and other minerals. But as Nate Hegyi of the Mountain West News Bureau reports, the industry is suspicious and locals disagree as to whether they should.

NATE HEGYI, BYLINE: Breck Crystal enjoys the desert sun at a gas station east of the city of Boulder in the heart of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

BRECK CRYSTAL: We are currently thawing in January.

HEGYI: Yes, yes.

Crystal is a local rancher and guide who has lived here since 1996. He welcomes Trump’s downsizing of the memorial and more resources for public areas.

CRYSTAL: I think it’s a healthy thing for this country to open up to the logging, mining and manufacturing that Trump does. It makes people work with their hands. It makes people make things.

HEGYI: And that vast expanse of red stone desert in southern Utah could produce a lot.

JOHN FREEMUTH: There is coal, coal seams. There is oil and gas. There is some uranium. There is tar sands.

HEGYI: John Freemuth is a professor of public land policy at Boise State University. He says that the industry has been treading on the tires of Utah’s red stone desert for decades. Access to these minerals became possible when President Trump drastically reduced the boundaries of the Bear’s Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. However, no major oil, gas and mining companies have been added in the past two years. Freemuth says there are many reasons for this.

FREEMUTH: The industry is not stupid when it comes to production costs. I think she’s pretty, you know – pretty smart on the market. And some of it is profound and difficult to obtain or expensive to produce.

HEGYI: And in some cases there is currently no great demand in the market for minerals like coal and uranium. So you can just stay underground. Another branch has grown above ground – tourism.

NATHAN WAGONER: Tourism is one – it is an integral part of this community.

HEGYI: Nathan Waggoner has an outdoor equipment store in the city of Escalante. Tourism pumps over $ 150 million into the region each year and employs almost half of the people who live and work there – most of them in the service industry.

WAGONER: And when people come to enjoy this place, different industries appear. And we see, you know, only Main Street has changed in the past 15 years. And it’s nice to see. It’s nice to see that in a small town in the west.

HEGYI: And that’s why he’s so stunned that the Trump administration would downsize the monuments of this area and expand the potential for mining and drilling. He says that could put tourists off and damage the originality of this place. It is home to towering canyons, ancient petroglyphs and the clear, flat Escalante River. It runs 87 miles through the heart of its eponymous monument.

(SOUNDBITE FROM SLOSHING BY WATER)

HEGYI: Jonathan Paklaian, who works for a local environmental nonprofit, likes to come here a few days after work.

JONATHAN PAKLAIAN: Running out of here is rejuvenating. And it’s like pushing a reset button in your head.

HEGYI: He doesn’t want this red stone desert to be a home for drilling and mining. And maybe he doesn’t have to. If the pending lawsuits from conservation groups and indigenous tribes are successful, the monuments will be restored and development will be stopped. For NPR News, I’m Nate Hegyi in Escalante, Utah.

