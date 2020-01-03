Preview of UFC 245 bets: Covington vs. Usman

Loading...

*** This story was originally published on DenverSportsBetting.com ***

UFC 245 is almost here and will feature some of the most anticipated fights we've all been waiting for, including Colby Covington facing Kamaru Usman in the main event. On Saturday, UFC 245 will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. Below is a preview of UFC 245 bets.

UFC Betting 245 Main Event Odds

Covington +175

Usman -175

* Probabilities subject to change

Possibly one of the most hated fighters Among fans, Covington has a great showdown. With years of experience in elite wrestling, Covington has an advantage with the ground game against Usman.

He has progressed far from being just a fighter. In his last fight against Robbie Lawler, Covington set an all-time UFC record for most strikes thrown in a fight.

He clearly I was not afraid to stand and throw punches with a dangerous striker like Lawler. Then I see him having a general fight against Usman.

Nicknamed the Nigerian nightmare, Usman is Nigeria's first UFC fighter. While not as successful as Covington, Usman also has a wrestling fund. He has progressed a lot since his first fights and hasn't lost since 2013.

Usman's last fight was against Tyron Woodley for the title. This was a fight that seemed to dominate from one extreme to the other. Usman has a great attack capacity, along with that wrestling fund, so Covington should be somewhat cautious with him.

Who wins the fight for the title?

I think the fight for the UFC 245 title will be close one.

Both fighters present a real case be a winner of this event

However, I think Usman will be the champion here. With its advantage of reach and height, as well as a great demolition defense, I think Usman going to make this fight a decision. I see that this goes the five rounds.

Co-Main Event: Holloway vs. Volkanovsky

Max Holloway is looking to be a clear favorite bet. He will be defending his belt against Alex Volkanovski in the co-main event at UFC 245.

UFC 245 Bet Preview Main Event Odds

Max Holloway -167

Alex Volkanovski +135

* The odds are subject to change

A fighter known for his knockouts, Volkanovski is currently in a streak of 17 fights won. He has been in an incredible race with that streak, with 11 of them being knockouts. In his fights, he has 59 percent surprising accuracy and 38 percent grip accuracy.

Holloway won his last fight. He has been able to defend his belt successfully twice for title fights. In his fights, he has 45 percent amazing accuracy and 83 percent grip accuracy. The man can really seize his opponents and cause problems if he takes them to the ground.

Who wins the co-main event?

Another fight that is a must see. Both have a lot at stake for this one, and hopefully they won't disappoint on the night of the fight.

If Holloway can turn this into a wrestling match, I think he will go up with a victory However, Volkanovski seems to have the advantage here with his current fight curriculum.

I am looking for volkanovski to win this event due to his streak of 17 consecutive wins, his ridiculous knockouts and his amazing ability. I also see that this goes at least to the fourth round and is a TKO.

UFC 245 Bet Preview Selections

Main event: Usman by decision

Co-Main Event: Volkanovski, fourth round TKO

Enjoy the fights and be sure to check out Denver sports betting to find out all your UFC news, as well as coverage of all your favorites Denver-based sports teams. We also keep you updated on sports bets that reach the state of Colorado.