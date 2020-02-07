Preview of Dinos: Wrestling Championships organized by the University of Calgary

It is time for a take-down of the championship.

The wrestling teams of men and women from the University of Calgary hope to do just that Saturday during the Canada West Wrestling Championships at the Jack Simpson Gym.

After the ladies’ third place and the men’s fourth place in the 2019 championship, Dinos struggling head coach Mitch Ostberg has high hopes for his team entering the 2020 edition, with the aim of winning both team titles at home.

The Dinos have two new additions to their selection, which complete a complete line-up for women. Multisport athlete Alyson MacDougall (82 kg) goes to the Dinos mat in her first Canada West Wrestling Championships. However, the third-year student is no stranger to the championship format, after being named a Canada West all-star and helping the Dinos win the 2018 West West rugby championship. Rookie Megan Surowka (48 kg), who came to the Dinos just after Christmas, also wants to leave her mark as Dino this weekend.

The silver and U Sports bronze medalist Amy Bellavia (59 kg) from Canada West will return this year to the Canada West Championships for the Dinos in her fourth year of eligibility and will be a major athlete for the Dinos this weekend. Other women who will appear on the radar for the Dinos are a few newcomers, Grace Lew (51 kg) and Ellise Daynes (67 kg), who have already won the Dinos this season at the Dinos Duals and Golden Bear Invitational.

First-year Robyn Fisk (72 kg) and a few third-year students, Grace Chambers (55 kg) and Miki Rowbottom (63 kg), are also taking care of the women this weekend.

The men from Dinos won two gold medals at last year’s championships by brothers Connor and Callum McNeice, both of whom are remarkably absent from the men’s roster this year. Callum McNeice in particular decided to take a red-shirt year, with a nagging injury that was not completely healed.

No medal winners from other men of last year’s championships will be eligible for the Dinos this coming weekend. However, second and third-year wrestlers Emmanuel Olapade (65k g) and Joseph Duffy (120 kg) will improve their fourth place in the 2019 championship tournament.

Having handed in silver medal performances to the Golden Bear Invitational against the Canada West champion Alberta team in 2019 earlier this season, rookies Vincent Gov (68 kg) and Hunter Smith (72 kg) will be important additions to the Dinos men who adapt to their first Canada West Championships.

Other U or C men who are struggling for the Dinos this weekend are fifth-year athletes John Fayad (76 kg) and Steven Sheppard (100 kg) and Josh Skory (54 kg), Cam Hicks (57 kg), Liam Hogan (61 kg) , Connor Pointen (82 kg) and Evan Walker (90 kg).

The championships take over the Jack Simpson Gym Saturday in a dual-meet format.

2020 THE CHAMPIONSHIP OF CANADA WEST

Saturday, February 8 | Jack Simpson Gym

9 am – Round 1

Mat 1: Calgary vs Fraser Valley

Mat 2: Alberta vs Saskatchewan

11 am – Round 2

Mat 1: Calgary vs Alberta

Mat 2: Saskatchewan vs Fraser Valley

14:00 – Round 3

Mat 1: Calgary vs Saskatchewan

Mat 2: Alberta vs Fraser Valley

HOCKEY FOR MEN

The hockey team of the Dinos men seems to end the regular season strongly against the Lethbridge Pronghorns.

The Dinos will close their regular season with a home-and-home fight against the Pronghorns this weekend – on Friday at 7 p.m. in Calgary’s father David Bauer Arena and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Nicholas Sheran Arena in Lethbridge.

Despite two hard-fought games in the Crowchild Classic last week, the Dinos found themselves at the wrong end of the 5-4 (2OT) and 3-1 decisions. Due to these losses, the Dinos fell to fourth place in western Canada.

The Dinos had lost important components to the line-up after the close of last season, but managed to have a successful campaign in which other players stepped on the board and took on more responsibility. Matt Alfaro was named the best player in Canada West in the first half of the season. The Dinos spent most of the 2019-20 season with a tight fight with the Alberta Golden Bears and the Saskatchewan Huskies as the top three teams in Canada West.

The Dinos are still in a position to organize a best-of-three quarter-final play-off series, but with whom they are confronted has not yet been determined. The Dinos have a chance to finish third, which means they are up against the sixth team. As the rankings are now, the Dinos will compete against Manitoba Bisons in fifth place. The results of different competitions this weekend will determine the matchup.

The Pronghorns are in a 10-game slump, with their last win coming back on November 30.

The Dinos have not played the Pronghorns since November 23, when they defeated them 5-2.

The Dinos are a tough opponent for the Pronghorns, allowing the Lethbridge team to earn six wins six of their 33 head-to-head matchups since 2008.

HOCKEY FOR LADIES

A first round of bye is on the table when the Dinos are confronted with “Horns in” hockey action for women.

The Dinos come from a historic weekend that brought 10,002 fans to the Saddledome in the Crowchild Classic on Thursday evening.

Despite dropping a double overtime thriller the next night, the team will try to secure second place in the Canada West rankings in the direction of the play-offs next weekend.

The promotion starts on Friday at Nicholas Sheran Arena with puck-drop set for 7 p.m. The two teams will return to Calgary on Saturday for the second game at 6 p.m. at Fr. David Bauer Arena.

The Crowchild Classic was again a success last weekend and presented the women’s game in the later period for the first time. Not only did the game bring up a hockey record crowd of U Sports women, but the Dinos came away with a 4-1 win.

The Dinos are currently in second place in the ranking of Canada West. With the Alberta Pandas safely in first place, the battle for the other first round day gets bigger. Calgary is currently one point ahead of Saskatchewan for second place, making the final regular season weekend much more important.

Although much remains to be decided in the Dinos placement, Calgary sees a play-off game for women for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The last time they were seen in the late season resulted in a disappointing two-game sweep in the hands of the Regina Cougars. Their last play-off victory was February 21, 2015, against the Huskies.

The Pronghorns split their series last weekend in Vancouver, taking a 2OT win.

The Dinos faced Lethbridge for the last time in late November when the two teams both came with a win.

Goaltending was a weak point for Lethbridge, which currently has the last place in goals against average.

– Post-media news services