Preview, info, forecast and more

The UNC basketball program wants to take revenge on the street on Saturday and hopefully steer things in the right direction

Saturday is another chance for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team to steer things in the right direction. The Tar Heels suffered a tough loss to Clemson at home last Saturday. They are late by 8 points and eventually lose in extra time.

This defeat hurt when Clemson’s defeat in Chapel Hill came to an end after 59 games. Up until a few late sales, the Tar Heels had a game in their pockets. What makes it worse is that the UNC had to sit in this game for a week and its next match will take place this Saturday.

UNC will face Pitt, a team that beat Tar Heels a little over 10 days ago in the second half of the conference game.

Now it is the UNC that is aiming for a big road victory and possibly a certain dynamic for its season.

You now know the history of the Tar Heels season, when injuries accumulate and losses occur more often than we do. And on Saturday, at least in the injury department, things don’t look like they’re going to change.

The Tar Heels will likely do without Cole Anthony again in this game, and to make matters worse, the status of newcomer Jeremiah Francis and senior wing Brandon Robinson are also questionable for this team. It could also be a short-term rotation that does not favor tar sales.

Pitt enters the game 11: 6, but only 2: 4 in the conference game. Since the turmoil on the street over UNC, Pitt dropped a street game in Miami and then a heartbreaking home game against Louisville in extra time. This is an improved Pitt team that is playing with a little confidence.

It should be another interesting fight on Saturday and hopefully the Tar Heels can take revenge and return to the Victory Column.

Player to watch

Andrew Platek. The junior has a career in the amount of points, assists and rebounds in the defeat of Tar Heels against Clemson. He started his first career at UNC. Platek was very good and gave the Tar Heels a spark in a new role.

He could experience a season extension this week, especially if UNC were without Brandon Robinson and Jeremiah Francis. The hope is that Platek has built his confidence and can play a role in helping this team.

In the last game against Pitt, Platek had only 2 points and 5 rebounds when he shot 1 out of 4 off the field. He increased that to 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in the loss to Clemson in 39 minutes.

What to see

Guarding the three-point line. UNC did a good job in the first half of the last meeting of the two teams and took the lead during the break. But in the second half, Pitt caught fire from the three-point line and led her past the Tar Heels.

That was also the case on Saturday in the loss to Clemson. UNC did a good job of closing the three-point line for most of the game. But in the last three minutes, they allowed Clemson to hit three big three points, which helped them come back and eventually win the game. It has been a struggle for the UNC to defend the three-point line this season, but it’s a must if they want to win on Saturday.

What you need to know

What? North Carolina 8-8 (1-4 in ACC) AT Pitt 11-6 (2-4 in ACC)

When? Saturday, January 18, 12.30 p.m. European Summer Time

Where? Peterson event center

TV? ESPN

Radio? Tar Heel Sports Network

All time series? UNC leads 14-3

Last meeting? Pitt defeated UNC 73-65 on January 8, 2020

Line? N / A

Forecast? Pitt 68, UNC 67