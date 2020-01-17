Preview Calgary Dinos - men's hockey, Huskies face-off for second place

Eight was great while it lasted.

So now the University of Calgary Dinos is planning to start a new series in the U Sports men’s hockey schedule.

After splitting off last weekend with the Manitoba Bisons – and stopping their eight-game win streak in the process – the Dinos are organizing the Saskatchewan Huskies in an important game this weekend at Father David Bauer Arena.

Puck-drop is Friday at 7 p.m., with the second game of the series scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Dinos saw their sharp run against the Bisons last weekend and dropped from second place in the rankings to third place in Canada West.

Only four points separate the top three teams in a tight play-off race in Canada West. The Huskies are in second place in the rankings with 30 points, while the Dinos are also in third place with 30 points. These two games are extremely important and fought hard, with both teams wanting to reach a first round in the play-offs.

In the last twelve years, the Dinos and Huskies have evenly divided the winnings 39-39. Recently, however, the statistics have given preference to the Huskies. Calgary is 3-7 in 10 meetings, including a split weekend the last time these two teams met in Saskatoon in October.

The Huskies have won nine of their last 10 games, with their only loss to first place Alberta Golden Bears on January 3. They conveniently defeated the Lethbridge Pronghorns last weekend, with top scorer Collin Shirley showing a hat trick.

Matt Alfaro from the Dinos is the leading scorer in Canada West with 30 points and was named CW / WHL first half top performer in December.

Both teams are possible within a striking distance of binding Alberta for first place in the rankings with a sweep this weekend.

VOLLEYBALL FOR LADIES

After a week off, the Dinos women’s volleyball team is ready to charge at full speed at home 2020 with a double header against the Brandon Bobcats.

The battle will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and 4:00 pm Saturday at Jack Simpson Gym.

After a successful inspection of the bison, the Dinos women have found the keys to success in this 2020 campaign. Serving turned out to be an instrument in the matchup with the Bisons when the Dinos came away with 26 aces, with six each coming from Kenzie Vaandering and Autumn Davidson. Beth Vinnell and Trinity Solecki continued the attack with 22 and 23 dead each.

“As we enter the second semester, every game we play is important for us to bring our best performance to the field and find ways to win, regardless of our opponent,” said Dinos head coach Natalie Gurnsey. “With Brandon coming this weekend, we have to serve hard and be prepared for long rallies against this shabby team. I believe the Dinos girls can take on the challenge. “

The fourth-year captain Rayvn Wiebe remains a major playmaker in the Bobcats offense because she has the fourth highest number of deaths in the conference. Third-year libero Caitlin Le is number 1 in Canada West in total digs and digs per set.

The Bobcats come home from their first weekend sweep against the Regina Cougars. Bobcat’s freshman Kaone Loch increases the experience of playing volleyball on a professional level in Brazil. The Bobcats have not defeated the Dinos since they hit the Jack in 2015.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

The Dinos men’s volleyball team plays the first home game of the new decade as they compete against the Bobcats in The Jack this weekend.

The Dinos try to beat second place Bobcats after a day when the team sucked up some sun south of the border.

The Dinos went to court for the first time in 2020 against the Bison two weekends ago in Winnipeg and earned a weekend split. After falling into their first matchup against the Bisons, it was batter Mac MacNicol who led the Dinos on day two with 18 kills. After the split, the Dinos are in eight in Canada West with a 6-6 record.

The Dinos are having a hard time with the Bobcats coming in the weekend after they have won their last five matchups against the Dinos and are number 3 in the national top-10 rankings. Taking advantage of playing at home will be important because the Dinos want to win their first game against the Bobcats since winning five sets in the 2017-18 season.

While the Dinos must be in top condition throughout their selection, external hitters Mac McNicol and Liam Kuppe will play an important role as the team hosts the Bobcats this weekend. After a strong performance against the Bisons last weekend, McNicol stays on top of the Dinos roster with 121 deaths so far this season. Third-year Liam Kuppe will also be the key for the Dinos who have committed 95 murders this season. On the Bobcats side, Elliott Viles and Robin Baghdady led the way with 155 and 133 deaths respectively.

The Bobcats are in third place in the most recent U Sports Top 10 rankings. They come in for the weekend after losing their two most recent matchups. Robin Baghdady is currently second in Canada West with a .387 stroke rate, while Seth Friesen was recently announced as a U Sports Academic Top 8. Both Baghdad and Friesen were out for the Bobcats last weekend due to upper body injuries.

The Dinos are organizing the Mount Royal Cougars next week as part of the Crowchild Classic for a match-up of two games on January 23 (12:30 p.m.) and January 24 (19:30 p.m.) at The Jack.