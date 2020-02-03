Prevention Center for Domestic Violence raises awareness of Teen Dating Violence Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) February is an awareness month for dating with violence for teenagers. A local organization works on raising awareness of the problem.

One in three teenagers has to do with teen violence. This can be mental, emotional or physical abuse.

The Center for Family Violence Prevention offers the CATCH program to students from Pitt County.

CATCH stands for “Take care of abused teenagers in the community and at home”.

Organizer Portia Willis shared the signs parents should pay attention to with their teenagers.

“If a teenager loses interest in things that he is usually interested in, it can be a warning sign. If a teenager spends a lot of time with those significant others to the point that interfering with hobbies figures drops then that’s a situation that needs to be viewed, “Willis said.

The center education coordinators talk to students about these issues during the month.

If you or someone you know needs resources, contact the Center for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.