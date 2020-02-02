Preventing documents about coronavirus

Word of the Netflix Pandemic: how to prevent an outbreak is spreading rapidly.

Interest in the six-part docuseries has been fueled by a deadly corona virus outbreak in Wuhan, China, which has dominated since the middle of last week. The show takes a look at medical professionals and scientists who are preparing for what many have called an “inevitable” flu pandemic. It is a thorough and fascinating series, just as fascinating as any other documentary about the streaming service.

But since information (and, more often, incorrect information) about the corona virus is shared online, interest in Pandemic and similar projects has become less than coolhead.

Plague Inc., a video game that simulates the spread of virulent diseases, is one of the most downloaded games in China. Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi thriller Contagion, which was released almost ten years ago, is at the top of the iTunes charts. Pretending to have the corona virus has become a popular TikTok “joke” and the “Corona beer virus” has seen a peak in Google searches. (The drink brand has said not to worry about the association.)

Some conspiracy theorists even claim that Netflix invented the virulent disease to promote Pandemic, which simultaneously launched the corona virus news and reached the Western public. More insidious are the viewers who combine the demonstrable facts of Pandemic with the unknowns of this specific disease. With fear in the air, it is easy to misinterpret the scientific predictions of the series as our current danger.

Mashable spoke with Dr. Sheri Fink and Dr. Ryan McGarry – two doctors who performed the Netflix Pandemic – about what the series can and cannot tell us about coronavirus, and why they think their show is more a reason for hope than alarm.

Image: courtesy of Dr. Sheri Fink and Dr. Ryan Mcgarry

The following interview has been edited, summarized and reorganized for clarity.

What can and cannot we learn from the corona virus? pandemic?



“Pandemic can tell us how new viruses are emerging, how people around the world are watching them, what front-line doctors encounter when trying to treat them, what it looks like to try to stop an outbreak, and the basic things people make themselves can stay healthy, “says Fink. “What this new coronavirus can’t tell us is, because of course we weren’t filming when this coronavirus came out. So it can’t tell you what the situation is where you live now.”

“There are people who wake up every day and want to attack this.”

“This is not exactly unknown territory,” McGarry adds, emphasizing the cyclical nature of pandemic anxiety. (Many other virulent diseases have caused a similar alarm in the past, namely H1N1 or “swine flu” and SARS.)

“I think there are about five things that are only called” Pandemic, “and most of them are scared or actually overburdened. What was missing in space was: who are these people who get up every day and want things like this? if it’s completely forgotten by institutional memory? (…) This story (of coronavirus) will fade and people will forget, but there are people who wake up every day and want to attack it, so we wanted to make a series about it. ”

How prepared are doctors to fight coronavirus in the US?

“The good news, at least in our medical center and others, is that we are very prepared for this type of outbreak,” says McGarry, who currently practices emergency medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in LA County. “Our employees regularly drill for things like this, just like you see in (episode 1 of) the documentary.”

“The nice thing about the series is that it brings you in,” Fink notes. “Most people who are not in health care don’t know that anymore, because of SARS, a previous coronavirus outbreak in 2003, and because of some cases of Ebola in the US many years ago, there has been an investment. But it is also where hospitals and intensive care units only have so much capacity and can be overwhelmed by a widespread outbreak. ”

According to Fink and McGarry, outbreak exercises are much more common in US hospitals with the means to accommodate them – and doctors are already starting to screen for signs of coronavirus, despite the few cases that are evident in the US.

“This is where we are all sufficiently prepared, and have always been,” says McGarry. “I guarantee that every ER in the country now has a Post-it next to the triage station that says:” Criteria number one: do you have a fever? ” And in capital letters: “Have you traveled to China or have you seen someone who has traveled to China in the last 14 days?” ”

“It is possible that a new virus like this will ultimately not be included,” says Fink. “In the event that this happens, scientists are already working on the development of diagnostics, drugs and a vaccine. That is similar to the work in Pandemic that focuses on flu.”

“We are afraid of what we do not know, what we cannot see and are invisible.”

What is it about virulent diseases that cause so much anxiety?

“There was much talk about it when the largest Ebola outbreak in history occurred in West Africa in 2014,” says Fink, who was there for three months at the time of the crisis and won a Pulitzer prize for her journalistic coverage on behalf of The New York Times.

“It has something to do with our human nature, but for me, as someone who is both a doctor and a journalist, I think information can be very useful. It’s that classic thing, we’re afraid of what we don’t know , what we cannot see and are invisible Not everyone has a scientific background and has the luxury of understanding how viruses work and how we can protect ourselves, and I know that can be very scary – rumors and the internet and social media spread fears very quickly. “

What do people in the US have to do to keep themselves healthy?

Fink and McGarry say that the best thing you can do now is get the vaccine to protect you against seasonal flu and wash your hands regularly. Fink noted that although there are reports from people who purchase surgical masks and N95 masks, “experts currently do not recommend their general use in the US”

McGarry especially warned against “permanent” fabric masks, the kind that you often see being sold online in different patterns.

“Wear a seat belt, get a flu shot, don’t drink and drive. There are many risks that we face every day.”

“In theory, every mask you wear should be replaced every time you are exposed to something. There is no such thing as ‘your own mask’ for the next three weeks. If you are going to do it, I recommend that you wear one buy it with a skull and crossbones on it for $ 50 on Amazon. That is medically illogical. ”

McGarry noted that the only spaces that one might consider at the moment to use a mask (outside of a clinical setting) are “indoor spaces, namely planes and other capsules.”

“Viruses, at least viruses in the air, travel very poorly outdoors,” he noted. “So when you see city streets with people wearing masks, that is of course a dramatic photo, but not really practical.”

“Certainly there are much better things you can do to protect your health while nothing is circulating,” Fink added. “Wear a seat belt, get a flu shot, don’t drink and drive. There are many risks that we face every day.”

How should we reduce coronavirus anxiety?

“Sometimes the things we do out of fear can be even more harmful than the actual virus,” Fink warns and repeats the dangers of misinformation. “So it’s very important that people don’t get so scared that they start doing things that are irrational.”

There is currently no evidence of continued transfer in the US, which means that the risk for people here is quite low. “But that can of course change,” says Fink. “The most important thing is that people pay attention to the messages that come from really good sources.”

Fink recommends keeping a close eye on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and regularly checking important news broadcasts for updates on the spread of the corona virus. “I would encourage people not to believe in rumors and to really see everything you see from any person on social media with a skeptical eye.”

“I have a shift later today and we are encouraged not to panic by saying” coronavirus, “McGarry says, adding that many doctors use the abbreviation” ILI “instead, a generic term for a flu like disease. “The (coronavirus) has the same fundamental similarities as any other respiratory virus. This is not something new. This is the kind of thing for which we have reasonably well-trained policies.”

From January 18, the CDC estimates that between 8,200 and 20,000 people died in the US for this flu season.

“The most basic thing we can do is get the seasonal flu vaccine.”

Does the World Health Organization’s new classification of coronavirus mean that it is now a bigger threat?

“On Thursday, the head of the World Health Organization announced that since a limited number of cases of the new corona virus had appeared in many countries outside of China, this now formed a Public Health Emergency or International Concern,” Fink said. “That is an official designation that comes with recommendations from an expert committee. They stressed that countries should coordinate their efforts, share knowledge about the virus, work on vaccines and help regions in the world that may need more resources … ”

Fink says the announcement is not a cause for alarm.

“It is a step in a system set up after the SARS outbreak to stop the international spread of new viruses and other pathogens. It confirms what the public already knows, namely that while the vast majority of the diseases of the new corona virus China has occurred, vigilance and resources are needed to prevent it from becoming a problem in other countries. “

What do you hope viewers take away? Pandemic, especially considering the timing of the corona virus outbreak?



“We want to emphasize that the timing in this case was accidental and the release date was planned well in advance,” Fink notes. (It is worth noting that the launch date of the series was announced mid-December.)

Yet the timing repeats the central message of the series.

“It emphasizes the point that I think many of the people in Pandemic emphasize that these risks always lie with humanity. These are existential threats that always exist, and therefore there are people around the world who are truly passionate about it try to prevent and detect and stop these types of threats. “

“There are things that we can do and there are things that are done to address these threats.”

“The most important thing for me is that new viruses such as this corona virus or other new flu must be there with our most basic emergency preparedness,” McGarry said. “Most of us, we have smoke detectors, we worry about carbon monoxide in our homes, more and more of us take floods more seriously as the climate changes. But boy, (flu preparedness) is part of that. And I think that’s the most basic thing we can do is to get the seasonal flu vaccine. “

“I just hope (Pandemic) is really useful for people who might be scared or interested (in the subject). We also hope that there is a hopeful message, that there are things we can do and there are things being done to address these threats. “

In a statement sent to Mashable via e-mail, Pandemic showrunner Jeremiah Crowell agreed with his colleagues and emphasized that the project was not made to arouse the viewer’s fear: “This is all scary because most of us know nothing about it. The reason we made the series is because there is a small group of people who know a lot about it and work hard every day to save us from the worst. ”

Pandemic: How to prevent an outbreak is now streamed on Netflix.

