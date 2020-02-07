Prevent brands from monetizing outrage at black experiences – Adweek

Black creators have been observed, imitated, repackaged, watered down, and presented to the American public for years without being duly appreciated.

In the wake of America’s newly discovered vigilance when it broke into the culture of cancellation, public outrage is seen as a form of monetization. But since so much is happening in the world, this outrage is only temporary. A short loss of market share by a limited target group, which may not even represent active consumers of the brand, is often ineffective.

At the end of the day, “All press is good press” was repackaged as “We are nervous!” Peta is the latest company to monetize the black experience to its advantage, and I wonder why we’re still asking how it goes on.

Below are my thoughts on the logic and issues that keep us from being agencies with agencies. Perhaps if we are aware of these ideas, we can make changes to move forward.

Appropriation begins with fascination

If you benefit at the expense of an oppressed and marginalized group of people, you are no better than those who directly oppress them.

We are programmed to see something like this and create our own version of it instead of investing in the person who created it. While America is known as a melting pot, “being American” has been synonymous with assimilation for years. Jordan Peele was able to make an entire film about how black people were literally stolen because they were admired, and it was scary because it felt too true for our experience.

On the line

As a black woman, I personally attended many brainstorms and meetings where people were offended. When I took the time to explain the offense, colleagues gave me examples of how it pays for a brand to be nervous. Exchanging black suffering for green money is out of order, and we need to get to a place where we can humanize our businesses and campaigns.

If you do it right, Edginess has many advantages, and I often heard something in these rooms and had my own moment with Eddie Murphy / Barbershop. However, my point of view is that if you benefit at the expense of an oppressed and marginalized group of people, you are no better than those who directly oppress them.

Diversity attitudes alone do not change corporate culture

Race problems are structural, so companies need to review leadership, politics, and training to address them. There are different forms of diversity and it seems to be a point of speech rather than an action. Many executives do not believe that they are racist and therefore do not believe that they have a diversity problem in their company. Diversity attitudes for medium-sized and beginners place a great burden on these people in order to be representative of their cultures and to jeopardize their reputation. Diversity must start with someone at the executive level who has the authority to analyze and accept business challenges.

Salvation is an act

We live in a world where ignorance is easily accepted, public apologies are standard, and salvation is a powerful act. Our collective memory is short for scandal and we are desensitized to being human.

As advertisers, we spend a lot of time learning our specific customers for our specific goal for our specific advertising campaign. While this is helpful information, we should spend more time learning cultural experiences as part of our strategies.

Let’s be proactive in the different cultures that live here instead of carrying the burden of a person with color who represents an entire ethnic experience. Someone in every company saw the loop of a deaf ad, the social media backlash of not having the right creatives at the table, and thought the work wasn’t talking to them. To rethink the way we advertise, we need to change the way we think about how we build our business, redefine the information we collect during the strategy, and how we do it Look at consumer experiences behind our eyes.

Your new Chief Diversity Officer may be astonishing and versatile, but your culture is what is needed to keep her there. If you give someone a seat at a table that wasn’t built for them, they’ll knock that seat over and build their own seat – or get a seat that works better for them.