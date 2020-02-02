Pressure cookers and sous video devices for sale this weekend

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

The days of wandering around in the kitchen for hours just to be done are long gone. Busy people everywhere have made it their mission to spend less time on the stove (or less on collection) and still produce Top-Chef-worthy spreads. And a few magic devices have made that mission possible.

Enter: pressure cookers and sous video devices. The cooking process is speeded up and slowed down, but both work to eliminate extra work on your part and ensure that you are guaranteed something delicious.

If you are someone who plans ahead and prefers a low-maintenance, cook-ahead style, sous vide is perfect for you. If you are a procrastinator who throws dinner together before you eat it, the pressure cooker is close to you. If you are a combination of both, one of them will make your life easier – and make your meals more enjoyable.

Here are nine of these magic devices for sale this weekend, so you can boost your cooking skills with little to no effort.

Under $ 100

Gourmia® GPC419 4-Qt SmartPot digital multifunctional pressure cooker

With 15 cooking modes, a 10-level safety system, a 24-hour delay timer and automatic resume, this Gourmia® four-liter pressure cooker helps you cook up to 70 percent faster while retaining more flavor and nutrients in meals. It is the perfect size if you are cooking for yourself or for two. Buy it now for just $ 69.99 (50% off).

Curtis Stone Sous Vide stove and beverage cooler

This sous vide-stick from Curtis Stone not only sticks to the side of pots to cook your meals slowly, but also works as a beverage cooler. Choose the cool function and you can make an ice bath for your drinks to keep them cool for hours. It is for sale for just $ 79.99 (20% off).

Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 digital stainless steel pressure cooker

Martha Stewart’s victim of the famous Instant Pot has a capacity of eight liters, 14 preset cooking programs, 1200 W total power and a slim stainless steel design that will shine in any kitchen. Needless to say, this baby is set for family dinner and potluck cooking. Grab one for $ 79.99 – 27% off the usual retail costs.

Gourmia® GPC625 6-Qt digital multifunctional pressure cooker

With 13 cooking modes, one-touch settings, automatic pressure control and locking, and a 24-hour delay timer, this six-liter pressure cooker from Gourmia® is a great medium for small families, or if you prefer leftovers. You can get it for $ 79.99 (33% off).

Yedi 9-in-1 total package Directly programmable 6 QT pressure cooker

For $ 10 more dollars, the Yedi offers even more preset cooking modes – 15 in total compared to Gourmia’s 13 options. You can prepare anything from a stew to a cake at the touch of a button. Plus, it has earned Oprah’s seal of approval. Receive it for $ 89 and save 10%.

Granite stone 12-in-1 6-Quart pressure cooker

If a sleek black design fits better with the aesthetics of your kitchen, this is for you. The Granite Stone pressure cooker comes with 12 pre-set cooking functions, a capacity of six liters, automatic keep warm and delay timer settings and an anti-stick, non-toxic titanium interior, making the competitively priced $ 89.99 price tag worth every cent.

Under $ 200

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 programmable 8.5QT oval pressure cooker

Go big or go home, right? The oval design and the 8.5 liter capacity of the GOWISE pressure cooker make it possible to comfortably fit a whole chicken, so that you can easily feed the whole family. It has the appearance and feel of a slow cooker, but enough pressure and eight presets to speed up the cooking process. It is currently on sale for $ 139.99 (17% off).

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 programmable 9.5QT oval pressure cooker

Cooking for an entire army of hungry eaters? Go for the GOWISE 9.5 Quart Ovate Pressure Cooker – the big brother or sister of the previous one. There are the same eight presets, oval shape and slow cooker feel, but with a little more room for your cooking needs. Grab one now for $ 159 (5% off).

Mellow Sous Vide precision cooker

When you are ready to dive deep into the sous vide game, this kitchen sink is the most chic way to tackle it. It looks sleek and aesthetic on a countertop and helps your multitasking game even further with an in-app assistant chef and built-in cooling. Purchase the Mellow Precision Cooker for $ 199.99 – 42% off the usual costs.

