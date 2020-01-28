Press this alarm reminder button! Why waking up at 5 am will not make you more efficient

Good news, night owls, as new research rejects the myth that getting up early each day leads to increased productivity – so you can stay calm and keep sleeping

If you’ve ever wondered why you haven’t written this novel yet, landed around the corner, or made your first million (hey, a woman can dream), you may have wondered if your alarm clock has anything to do with it. with that . After all, read the morning routine of any “successful person” and they will likely evangelize about their departures at 5 am, and how integral these early hours of pilates / meditation / journaling / drinking matcha tea can be. . Apple CEO Tim Cook wakes up at 3:45 a.m. Jack Dorsey of Twitter gets up at 5 am; while Anna Wintour gets up at 5:45 am and heads straight for the tennis court. In comparison, Oprah Winfrey wakes up at a quiet (if strangely precise) hour of 6:02 a.m.

I live vicariously the morning routines of others. I devour details on how someone starts their day, from what time the alarm goes off and what they eat, what time they check their emails and what they listen to . We all remember that Mark Wahlberg’s morning routine went viral when the actor revealed that he woke up at 2:30 a.m., had breakfast at 3:15 a.m. and a post-workout meal at 5:30 a.m. These are two whole meals before most of us have even stirred.

I think I’m so fascinated with all of this because early risers – especially those who seem to be taking advantage of it – are like an exotic species to me. I find doing whatever unbearable before 8am. On the rare occasion that I get out of bed at 6 a.m., I tend to stare at the laptop screen for two hours, barely reaching total exhaustion. My body may be awake, but my mind is certainly not.

Fortunately, I am self-employed, so I don’t have to take a train or an office to point it out. I also don’t have children (I realize that if I did, waking up early might not be a matter of choice). But for a long time, I have had the impression that my inability to get out of bed is a kind of failure; that I could accomplish so much more in my life if I could only get out of the duvet an hour or two earlier.

However, new research suggests that early start times may not be the key to productivity after all, at least not for most of us. The 23andMe Genetics Society study found that the average person’s genetic wake-up time is 7.55 hours. For those in their thirties, it’s 8:19 a.m., while for their twenties, it’s 8:47 a.m. Research has also revealed that getting up early each day causes many of us to operate on autopilot; to become less focused and productive than we could be.

Sure, most of us have to get up earlier than we want for work, but what about those who choose to get up two, three, or even four hours earlier than necessary? “About 25% of us are strong morning people; 25% are strongly in the evening, while 50% of us are in the middle, “explains Dr Neil Stanley, sleep expert. “It’s genetic and there’s nothing you can do about it. Yes, you can try to change, but you’re going against your genetics, so all you do is cope. You get by – probably with lots of cups of coffee. ”

If you force yourself to get up at 5 a.m. because you think that’s what you should do, and then feel overwhelmed or miserable, it may be time to admit that you don’t are not morning after all. There is no moral reason to do things at 5 a.m. rather than 11 p.m. It all depends on what works for you. “If you feel happy, awake and awake when you get up early, then you are suitable,” says Dr. Stanley. “If you feel sleepy or can’t concentrate on your work or do anything, it’s not for you.” Not sure if you are a morning or an evening? This questionnaire could help you understand it.

If you start working for yourself early, keep setting this alarm. “Becoming an early riser has completely changed my life,” says author and presenter Gemma Ray, who wakes up at 4 a.m. each morning. “I always thought I was not in the morning. I used to present the breakfast radio and I had so many alarms that it was stupid. Then I read (Hal Elrod’s book) The miracle morning Four years ago. I told myself that I could get up and I’ve been doing it ever since. It’s my golden period that I long for; time for me far from being a mom and a woman. I love that. “

Others have tried and hated a morning routine. Freelance journalist Flic Everett is a good example. “For 18 months, I had to travel a very long way to get up at 5.30 am. I felt exhausted all the time and needed three cups of tea before I could speak. I also had trouble sleeping because I knew everything was flowing, and I had to get up in four or five hours. Now I work at home again, I wake up around 8 a.m. and stay in bed until 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. with the animals, reading the online newspapers and checking Twitter. I feel normal again and I have absolutely no interest in getting out of bed at dawn to meditate or listen to motivational PDD Talks. “

As Dr. Stanley says, it’s about playing with your strengths and listening to your body. “You should go to sleep when you are sleepy, sleep as much as you need and wake up when you are refreshed,” he says. If it’s 5 am, good. Or if, like me, it’s a few hours later, all the power is yours too. “