During his downtime in Dubai, Scott Brown was gracious enough to hold a few interviews with the media. The Celtic captain is as professional as they come and although he was recently irritated by media reports about his Scotland status, he sat down to talk to the press.

During his one-to-one interview with BBC Scotland, the Celtic midfielder set the record straight on the recent reporting of a potential return to Scotland.

The media made it as if Scott Brown would come out of international retirement if Scotland reached the Euro finals. The Celtic triple winner told the BBC that he had never said that and the press had put words into his mouth.

There was a social media setback after the media reported on the original story with many Scottish supporters who are not happy with Brown apparently leaving the international side to qualify alone, but going to the euro if they make it.

Scotland qualifying for the tournament would be something in itself, let alone who would make the team.