Presidential candidates present their latest case to Iowa caucuses

Only six candidates gathered in Des Moines, Iowa, each eager to grab a dose of momentum from the final days before Iowa caucuses on February 3. Candidates included former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Bernie Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer. Elizabeth Warren pleaded vigorously for a female president and supported her accusation of suggesting sexism by her progressive rival Bernie Sanders Tuesday evening in a tense democratic debate that raised gender as a key issue in the sprint of Iowa presidential caucuses. Sanders vehemently denied the accusation of Warren, who threatened to split the far-left flank of the Democratic Party – and a long-standing liberal alliance – at a critical time in the 2020 competition. “Look at the men on this scene. Collectively they lost 10 elections, “exclaimed Warren.” The only people on this stage who have won all of the elections in which they have participated are women. An incredulous Sanders replied, “Does a sensible person think that a woman can not be elected president?” “he asked.” Of course, a woman can win. “He added:” I don’t know that is the main problem of the day. “The drama took place just 20 days before the Iowa caucuses kicked off with four candidates tangled at the top of the changing field. Longtime allies Warren and Sanders are icons in the party’s left wing Former Vice President Joe Biden, considered the race’s centrist, maintained his place as the establishment’s favorite thanks to his relationships with Democratic officials who have gone through decades. Pete Buttigieg, a virtual stranger there A year old is trying to make his way as a 37-year-old openly gay military veteran of the Midwest. The race so far has been defined by respectful differing politics and urgent opposition to the re-election of President Donald Trump. tonight, the quivering feud between Warren and Sanders – literally a “he-says-it-says” clash between the two biggest stars of the progressive movement – sometimes overshadowed Trump’s criticism and desire from the left to attack Biden and Buttigieg. , campaigning in neighboring Wisconsin as the Democrats entered the scene, tried to encourage a feud between Sanders and Warren from afar. “She said that Bernie said firmly that a woman can’t win. I don’t think Bernie said that, really not. It’s not the kind of thing that Bernie would say,” said Trump. Diversity was a priority even before the start of the prime time event. For the first time, not a single colored candidate appeared on the scene. The six candidates who responded to the party poll and the donor thresholds were white, and four were male. The diversity of the erosion of the democratic field occurs as the party tries to navigate broader debates on how to reflect and embrace the crucial role that minority women and voters will play in 2020. Sanders has stepped up his attacks on Biden over the former vice president’s past support of the war in Iraq and broad free trade agreements . Klobuchar looked for opportunities while remaining in the middle of the pack in the polls. Billionaire Steyer has faced criticism that he is trying to buy his way to the White House. With polls showing Buttigieg losing his support in Iowa, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had trouble attracting attention in a deb The evening began with clashes between candidates over Iraq, war and foreign policy, although they were largely united against Trump’s leadership on such issues. Sanders made a stark contrast to Biden by noting that Sanders was aggressive. Sanders called the invasion of Iraq “the worst foreign policy error in the modern history of that country.” “I did everything I could to prevent this war,” said Sanders. “Joe saw it differently.” Biden admitted that his 2002 vote to authorize military action was “a mistake”, but emphasized his role in the Obama administration by helping to reduce the US military presence in the region. Several candidates have condemned Trump’s recent decision to kill the Iranian general and his decision to keep American troops in the region. “We must withdraw the combat troops,” said Warren, who also called for a reduction in the military budget. Others, including Buttigieg, Biden and Klobuchar, spoke in favor of maintaining a small military presence in the Middle East. “I bring a different perspective,” said Buttigeg, who was a military intelligence officer in Afghanistan. “We can continue to stay engaged without having an endless commitment to the ground troops.” Candidates will not share a stage of debate again until after the Iowa caucus on February 3, which will offer the first dose of clarity to the Democrats’ year-long nomination contest. Until then, the campaign that took place on Tuesday will take place in the salons and community centers of Iowa and the other first voting states. Meanwhile, Trump, without any serious primary elections to speak of, is free to continue to focus his political machine on general elections.

