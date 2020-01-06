Presidential candidates in 2020 and reported possible

Loading...

We are in 2019 and the presidential primary campaign quickly prepared.

Over a dozen Democrats have declared presidential candidacies or launched de facto campaigns with the creation of presidential exploratory commissions, which has no legal distinction with a campaign commission under federal electoral law.

Others said they plan to present and organized campaign-style events across the country, including in early voting states such as New Hampshire and Iowa.

Democrats running

Michael Bloomberg (D)

Michael Bloomberg has announced that he will join the race in November after declaring earlier this year that he will not run.

Bloomberg has officially announced his candidacy in a written statement on his campaign website, “I present myself as president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.”

The 77-year-old former mayor of New York entered the race 10 weeks before the start of the primary vote.

Deval Patrick (D)





Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick announced his candidacy in November. Last December, Patrick decided not to run, citing the “cruelty of our electoral process”.

Patrick said he will be a candidate who will work to unify the country.

“I admire and respect the Democratic candidates. They bring a wealth of ideas and experience and a depth of character that make me proud to be a Democrat,” said Patrick in his video ad. “But if the character of the candidates is a problem in every election, this time it is the character of the country.”

Tom Steyer (D)

Tom Steyer speaks at California State Democrats State Convention 2019 at the Moscone Center June 1, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Tom Steyer, the billionaire investor and activist, has joined the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in July, reversing course after deciding earlier this year that he would give up a run.

Steyer, 62, is one of the most liberal and most visible in his pocket which calls for the removal of President Donald Trump. He surprised many Democrats in January during his trip to Iowa, where the first presidential caucus of the country to declare that it would focus entirely on the impeachment effort instead of seeking the White House.





Joe Biden (D)

After months of deliberation, the former Vice President Joe Biden on April 25, announced his decision to run for president for the third time, having one of the biggest outstanding issues on the composition of the race 2020.

The announcement came in a campaign video. In his video campaign announcement, Biden rebuked the gathering of white supremacy in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 and consequence management by President Donald Trump.

Steve Bullock (D)

On May 14, the governor of Montana, Steve Bullock, said it stood for presidential elections, becoming the 22nd Democrat to announce his candidacy for President Donald Trump in 2020. In a video published online, Bullock described a campaign to earn money in politics and push his progressive political views of the red State. He plans to focus on its roots in Montana and its ability to reach Republican voters.

Michael Bennet (D) – Declared

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) speaks at the Building Trade Unions Conference in North America at the Washington Hilton April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Many Democratic presidential candidates attended the conference hoping to get the job vote.

US Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado announced May 2, 2019 that it would launch a Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Bernie Sanders (D) – Declared

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, 77, of Vermont, has announced a second presidential nomination. He won the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire in 2016 with 60% of votes against 38% for the possible candidate of the party, Hillary Clinton.

Cory Booker (D) – Declared

US Senator Cory Booker, 49, is in his first full term representing New Jersey after winning a special election in 2013 after the death of US Senator Frank Lautenberg. Booker was previously mayor of Newark, NJ, from 2006 to 2013.

Pete Buttigieg (D) – Declared

Pete Buttigieg, 37, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former Treasurer of the State of Indiana announced January 23 that it had formed an exploratory committee to run for presidential elections. He is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and scholar of Rhodes, who was elected mayor for the first time in 2011 at the age of 29 years.

John Delaney (D) – Declared

Former US representative John Delaney, 55, of Maryland became the first Democrat to officially declare a 2020 presidential candidate in July 2017. Delaney co-founded and served in healthcare and financial companies. US House from 2013 to early January 2019.

Tulsi Gabbard (D) – Declared

US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, 37, of Hawaii, home to the US House since 2013. She has formalized his candidacy in an announcement earlier this month. Gabbard is a member of the Committees on Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces of the House.

Amy Klobuchar (D) – Declared

US Senator Amy Klobuchar, 58, from Minnesota, announced her candidacy on February 10. She is serving her third term. She sits on the judicial committees of the Senate Rules, Agriculture and Trade.

Elizabeth Warren (D) – Declared



US Senator Elizabeth Warren, 69, of Massachusetts, announced for the first time on December 31, she formed a presidential exploratory committee. Then on February 9, Warren officially announced his candidacy for president. Warren focused on improving the living conditions of workers as part of its campaign mistress.

Marianne Williamson (D) – Declared

Marianne Williamson, 66, is an author and speaker presidential candidate. Considered a spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey, Williamson visited New Hampshire in early January.

Andrew Yang (D) – Declared

Andrew Yang, 44, is an entrepreneur who has announced his candidacy for the presidency in spring 2018. Yang has recently promised to give the Fassi family of New Hampshire $ 1 000 per month to launch what it calls its “dividend freedom”. the federal government should provide everyone with a “universal basic income”.

—

Republicans vying for President

Trump (R) – Claimed

Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States, running for office. Trump won the first primary in the country in 2016 by a margin of 35 to 16% of former Ohio Governor John Kasich, while the other candidates were far behind. Trump then narrowly lost the general election in New Hampshire facing Hillary Clinton. His margin of victory in the state of Granite was 2 700 votes out of about 750,000 votes cast.

William Weld (R) – officially announced

Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld, 73, is as Republican president, taking President Donald Trump for the nomination of his party. Weld officially announced an exploratory committee on February 15 in New Hampshire Institute of Politics. Weld, in 2016, was the candidate for the vice presidency of the Libertarian Party, the presidential candidate Gary Johnson.

Joe Walsh (R) – Official Announcement

Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman and favorite radio talk show host, announced a long-term challenge to President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020, saying the incumbent is “completely unfit” to his post and should be denied a second term.

“Someone has to step up and there must be an alternative” among Republicans, said Walsh ABC this week, adding that “the country was tired of the anger of this type.” He is a child. … He lies every time he opens his mouth. ”

Libertarians vying for President

Lincoln Chafee (L)

Former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee, filed his candidacy for president in 2020 as a Libertarian after his failed campaign for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Chafee filed documents with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday to form the Lincoln Chafee campaign committee for the Wyoming-based president.

A website linked to Chafee’s FEC file says “Lincoln leads with the truth” with the phrase “Thirty years, zero scandal”.

Chafee has spent most of his life as a Republican. He was appointed to the seat of his late father in the Senate in 1999, then was elected Republican in 2000. He served only one term, losing to Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse in 2006, but then ran for office. as governor of Rhode Island as a freelance.

—

The Democrats are considering a run

John Kerry (D)



Kerry, 75, is a former US Secretary of State and former US Senator and was named Democratic presidential candidate in 2004. In late November, Kerry said he planned to stand again for the presidency in 2020.

Mitch Landrieu (D)

New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu, 58, was elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2010. He captured national attention by ordering the removal of Confederate statues from the city, but in recent months has downplayed suggestions that he had presidential ambitions.

Terry McAuliffe (D)

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, 61, is a Democrat longtime agent who was a friend and fund collector important to former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. McAuliffe was Chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 to 2005 and co-chaired the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton in 2008 and was elected Governor in 2013.

—

Others are considering a race

Cuban Mark (I)

Mark Cuban, 49, of Texas, is an investor, entrepreneur and owner of the team of the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks. He said it would be “bad parent” to run in the presidential elections but has not ruled out and said that if he runs, he probably will as an independent.

Larry Hogan (R)

Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan, 62, a Republican, was elected to his second term in November and did not consider our bid for the presidency, although he has taken any steps to indicate that organizes a campaign. Hogan criticized President Donald Trump, especially during the recent government shutdown, and is considered a centrist politician and moderate.

John Kasich (R)

The former governor of Ohio, John Kasich, 66, finished second behind President Donald Trump for president 2016 New Hampshire primary and the nomination contest. Kasich was very critical of Trump and said he plans to challenge the outgoing candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, to run as an independent candidate or not to run at all. Kasich recently signed up as a political commentator with CNN, which is considered a sign that he will not show up.

—

Candidates who have completed their campaigns

Joe Sestak (D)

On July 8, he declared he was ending his run, saying he would run for reelection in his House seat.

Jay Inslee (D)

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, ended his six month long climate change-focused 2020 presidential bid.

Two people close to Inslee told The Associated Press that Inslee planned to run for a third term as governor an email to supporters.

Seth Moulton (D)

Seth Moulton will end his presidential bid on Friday during a speech at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting in San Francisco, according to prepared remarks of the speech the Massachusetts Democrat plans to deliver.

The decision closes out a campaign in which the candidate failed to get traction or make this year’s Democratic debates.

Wayne Messam (D)

The mayor of Miramar, Florida, Wayne Messam, said in November he was suspending his presidential campaign.

Messam failed to gain any traction in the crowded primary race and did not qualify for any of the major Democratic presidential debates.

Julián Castro (D)

Julian Castro ended his presidential campaign weeks before the Iowa caucus. His announcement came as Castro failed to garner enough support or donations to make the recent Democratic presidential debates . The former San Antonio mayor languished around 1% in polls and lagged behind his 2020 rivals in fundraising. Castro was the only Latino candidate in the field and one of the biggest voices on immigration.

