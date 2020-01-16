Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg travels to Utah on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Utah Saturday to host a campaign event open to the public.

Bloomberg, who previously aired television commercials in Utah, is scheduled to appear at Impact Hub Salt Lake City on State Street at 4 p.m. Those wishing to attend this 1.5 hour event are invited to register online at events.mikebloomberg.com.

Utah is one of the states hosting a presidential primary on Super Tuesday March 3. Bloomberg’s strategy for winning the Democratic presidential nomination in an area that is still overcrowded is to focus on the Super Tuesday states, the first to follow the four advance voting states, Iowa. , New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.