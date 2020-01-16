Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg travels to Utah on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Utah Saturday to host a campaign event open to the public.

Bloomberg, who previously aired television commercials in Utah, is scheduled to appear at Impact Hub Salt Lake City on State Street at 4 p.m. Those wishing to attend the 1.5 hour event are invited to register online at events.mikebloomberg.com.

The former mayor of New York is also expected to meet with community leaders during his brief stopover in the state.

Utah is one of the states hosting a presidential primary on Super Tuesday March 3. Bloomberg’s strategy for winning the Democratic presidential nomination in an area that is still overcrowded is to focus on the Super Tuesday states, the first to follow the four advance voting states, Iowa. , New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Other Democrats running for president have visited Utah, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who drew an overwhelming crowd for a public appearance at the Depot in April 2019, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who organized a private fundraiser in Park City last September.

The Super Tuesday primary is a change for Utah, which held party-led caucus votes in 2016, but still managed to attract almost all of the main Republican and Democratic candidates for president, including current President Donald Trump.

Utah Democratic Party president Jeff Merchant predicted a strong performance for Bloomberg in the state primary due to his attention to Utah voters. Utah was one of the television markets where Bloomberg spent more than $ 30 million last November to announce its entry into the race, and it is still running commercials.

“Sir. Bloomberg has already invested significantly in Utah, and I expect any candidate who chooses to invest in Utah will do well,” said Merchant. “We are delighted that many other candidates come to our state, share their vision with our constituents, and help the Democrats continue to build on our victories in 2018 and 2019. ”

But Chris Karpowitz, co-director of the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University, was not so sure that television was enough to sell Utah voters on Bloomberg, in particular in a Democratic primary election that includes more progressive candidates.

“Mike Bloomberg entered the race late and was not part of the Democratic debates at this point, so he is probably looking for any way to make a splash on Super Tuesday. So far, his strategy has been to focus mainly on very large media purchases, “said Karpowitz.

“Will he hold a call for Democrats in Utah?” Maybe moderate voters, but they will also have other options at Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, “he said. There are also choices for more progressive voters, he noted. “In some ways, Bloomberg would be stronger in a general election in Utah than a Democratic primary.”