President Trump's Senate recall trial begins with fight against the rules

The trial for President Trump’s impeachment began in earnest on Tuesday – and the historic process began not with opening arguments in the case, but with a bitter fight against the rules that will govern the process.

After weeks of private negotiations and public feuds with Democrats, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released his proposed trial rules Monday night, prompting a vote in the Senate to approve them late. Tuesday evening.

“This is the fair roadmap for our trial,” said McConnell in his opening remarks, explaining that they were modeled on those adopted by the Senate during the removal of President Bill Clinton. “Just is fair, the process has been good enough for President Clinton and fundamental fairness wants it to be as good for this President.”

The Democrats strongly contested the comparison with the rules of the Clinton era. They point out, for example, that under these rules Republicans can file a motion to revoke the trial at any time.

“The rules are not even close to the Clinton rules,” complained Senate Democratic Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in his remarks to the Senate shortly after McConnell’s conclusion.

Despite the complaints, the rules – which call for a vote on whether or not to call additional witnesses only after four days of arguments from the Democrats and the White House – should pass with the support of the 53 Republicans in the Senate.

Schumer’s goal is to make this vote as painful as possible for Republicans by first forcing votes on the assignment of new evidence at the start of the trial.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Schumer said he would first force a vote to assign the White House to documents that had been withheld during the investigation into the removal of the House. Witnesses the Democrats have called for – such as former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – have drawn the lion’s share of public attention, Schumer admitted.

“Documents are of equal importance,” said Schumer. “People should understand that documents can shed light on why aid was cut, who did it and how it evolved as witnesses.”

Even the handful of Republicans leaning to vote for new witnesses and evidence, such as Senator Mitt Romney (UT) and Senator Susan Collins (ME), have said that they only want to vote after House Democrats and the White House. have completed their opening arguments.

When the Democrats’ amendments fail, the final vote to approve McConnell’s rules package will likely take place late Tuesday – the Democrats in the House set up to begin presenting their case against Trump on Wednesday.

