A participant smokes a cigarette while standing in line to attend a rally hosted by President Donald Trump on January 14, 2020 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Getty Images).

Like most politicians, President Donald Trump is used to repeating himself.

From exaggerated demands for job growth to the destruction of IS, Trump withdrew some of his favorite lines from Milwaukee during his rally on Tuesday evening.

We have selected some of Trump’s most memorable claims and turned to fact-checking by PolitiFact Wisconsin and PolitiFact National staff to verify their accuracy.

(You can find all of the fact checks on Trump, as well as his potential Democratic opponents and other politicians, at politifact.com.)

Trump claims Obama administration gave Iran $ 1.8 million in cash

We previously verified the facts as part of a larger assertion that, under President Barack Obama, Iran received $ 150 billion in addition to the $ 1.8 million cash payment.

Here is the background:

While $ 150 billion is slightly overstated, it refers to Iranian assets released as part of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The nuclear deal is a global deal obliging Iran to limit its nuclear activities and allow international inspectors to exchange the lifting of economic sanctions.

After the sanctions were lifted, the United States had to reimburse Iran for its frozen assets.

Estimates of the amount actually reimbursed to Iran ranged from $ 25 billion to $ 56 billion, with $ 150 billion being the highest amount.

Trump’s context that the Obama administration gave money to Iran is also misleading because it was not a government payment. It was money that already belonged to Iran. Some of the money was actually under the control of the United States or any American bank and was instead held in central and commercial banks abroad.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018.

The $ 1.8 million in cash refers to an amount that American and Iranian negotiators reached to resolve an old arms contract between the two countries, concluded before the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Iran paid the United States for military equipment, but the United States never delivered the weapons. Payment was made in euros, Swiss francs and other currencies.

We did not assess the $ 1.8 million in cash as a stand-alone claim, but in April 2018, we assessed the Half True combined claim.

Trump says Wisconsin had the lowest unemployment rate in its history

What is a Trump rally without a job claim?

The crowd cheered when Trump boasted that Wisconsin had the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded under him.

As of October 2019, the rate was 3.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It’s not the lowest ever, but in March 2019 – while Trump was in power – the state’s unemployment rate reached 2.9%, which the BLS confirmed to be the lowest ever .

In May 2019, we assessed this statement to be true.

Trump says wages are rising for the first time in a long time

Everyone likes to hear that they are making more money, and Trump has said that Americans are making more money now than they have in a long time.

He said wages were rising for the first time in a long time, with the largest increases occurring for American blue-collar workers.

But Trump cannot take all the credit here.

In fact, wages began to rise while Barack Obama was president at a faster rate than in the previous two decades. This trend started in 2014, three years before the inauguration of Trump.

Median real wages fell from $ 330 per week to $ 351 in the three years before Trump took office. It’s an average of around 6%.

In March 2018, this claim was classified as false.

Trump claims to have defeated 100% of the Islamic State caliphate

While ISIS controls at least 89% less territory in early 2018 compared to when Trump started his presidency, it is far from suggesting that ISIS as a whole has been defeated.

Physical land holdings can be largely dismantled, but the group itself still poses a legitimate threat to national and global security. As many as 18,000 fighters could remain in Iraq and Syria.

This claim did not receive an official note, but an analysis of October 2019 by the staff of PolitiFact National clearly shows that it is irrelevant.

Trump says the United States is the world’s largest energy producer

In the 2016 election campaign, Trump promised to bring the coal industry back, so it’s no wonder he often brags about America’s energy performance.

Currently, the United States ranks first in the production of petroleum and other liquid fuels in addition to the production of natural gas.

Coal is the energy segment where the United States does not lead, ranking third behind China and India.

In October 2018, we verified Trump’s claim that “the United States is now the world’s largest producer of energy. It happened recently.”

This was noted as Half True, largely because the United States had taken first place years earlier, not “recently”. In isolation, however, a claim that the United States is now the largest producer of energy is right on target.

Trump says late abortion basically rips babies out of mother’s womb

This one is quite hot.

In April 2019, PolitiFact National verified this Trump assertion – made in Green Bay – and found it to be false: with a late abortion, “the mother meets the doctor. They take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully. Then , the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby. “

In cases of late abortion, which are rare, it must involve a pregnancy which represents an immediate threat to the life of the mother or of infants with abnormalities so serious that they risk dying after only a few days of life.

In even rarer situations where the baby emerges alive, parents must decide to ask their doctor to make every effort to make him breathe.

Generally, when faced with an infant with severe abnormalities, parents and doctors should decide to resuscitate the dying baby.

Trump’s description of the practice is irrelevant and overly simplifies the choices that parents and doctors have to make in these rare cases.

Trump blamed Democrats for “capture and release” immigration policy

Trump often points to holes he sees in US immigration policy, including the “capture and release” policy that allows undocumented immigrants to be released pending a hearing before a judge.

At Milwaukee, he blamed politics on the Democrats.

But, politics can actually go back to Republican roots by virtue of a 2001 Supreme Court decision under President George W. Bush.

The Bush administration has responded to the court order by increasing the space for detention beds and expanding the expedited expulsion of undocumented migrants. As part of this removal process, undocumented immigrants are detained and quickly passed by an immigration officer.

Despite attempts to stop the practice, politics has continued under Obama and remains intact under Trump.

In May 2018, this claim was classified as false.