President Trump's legal team begins final day of pleadings

Follow Capitol Hill updates: (all local times)

1 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s legal team is entering its final opening day for the impeachment trial.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said at the start of the proceedings on Tuesday that “the aim of the defense team was to finish before dinner time and well before”.

Cipollone said the Trump team has three presentations to make – first Pat Philbin, Assistant White House lawyer, and then Jay Sekulow will make a presentation. After a break, Cipollone will finish the defense.

It is the third day of the defense.

After Monday’s return to opening arguments, Tuesday will see a series of remarks as the President’s defense team expands its case. Disputes on Monday evening ended around 9:00 p.m. and will resume at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s what to expect as the process continues:

Opening arguments on the defense side will continue under the supervision of Chief Justice John Roberts.

The president’s defense team will likely continue to reject allegations made by former national security adviser John Bolton in an upcoming book that President Donald Trump has linked Ukrainian military aid to an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.

The manuscript previewing Bolton’s book was touched Monday evening by Alan Dershowitz, one of Trump’s impeachment attorneys, who rejected the relevance of Bolton’s claims Monday evening.

“Consideration alone is not a ground for abuse of power,” said Dershowitz. He went on to say that if a president, Trump or whatever, were to do what Bolton claims, it would not be an impenetrable offense.

“Nothing in Bolton’s revelations, even if it is true, would increase to the level of an abuse of power or an impenetrable offense,” said Dershowitz.

The defense will likely argue more about why witnesses are not necessary. The call for witnesses was the central issue in opening the case for the impeachment trial, and Bolton’s handwritten assertions put more pressure on moderate GOP senators like Susan Collins of Maine or Mitt Romney of Utah.

Trump’s defense team will also likely compare the activities Trump has been accused of, linking foreign aid to a request or condition, with the administrations of former Presidents Obama and Clinton. Defense may indicate in the administration that visits to the White House have been offered or refused in another country, or if a country would be offered assistance based in part or in whole on perceived corruption.

Dershowitz focused much of his opening argument on the intentions of the drafters, ending his presentation with “non-partisan plea” to “examine the arguments and counter-arguments on their merits”. He ended up asking senators to wonder if “the shoe was on the other side”.

