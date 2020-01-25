President Trump's defense team to start presenting case on Saturday

President Donald Trump’s legal team is expected to begin presenting its defense on Saturday morning in the ongoing impeachment trial. Saturday marks the start of the Defense team’s 24-hour start over the course of three days to present the President’s case, the same time that House recall officials had to present their opening arguments, which they started giving on Wednesday. “We will vigorously defend the two facts, refuting what they said,” and the Constitution, said lawyer Jay Sekulow. “We are going to refute and refute, and we are going to file an affirmative tomorrow.” An audience of Senate jurors sat for several long days as the directors of Democratic House, who serve as prosecutors, described the charge. House leaders argued that Trump had abused power for his own political gain before the 2020 election, even as high-ranking FBI and national security officials across the country publicly warned that is Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 elections. House managers spent Friday talking about the congressional obstruction charge. Democrats spent hours detailing their case against Trump in the Senate on Thursday on the other impeachment article, the abuse of power. Under the chairmanship of Chief Justice John Roberts, Representative Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Friday that Trump had put American-Ukrainian relations at stake in a way that benefited Russia so that it can make a “cheap political decision”. to the democratic enemy Joe Biden. “You can’t leave a man like this in the office,” said Schiff. “You know it’s not going to stop. It’s not going to stop unless Congress does something.” House director Val Demings opened it in the afternoon, discussing allegations that Trump’s instructions to current and former White House officials should not comply with subpoenas or hand over documents to dismissal investigators. Pursuant to President Trump’s orders, the Vice President’s office, the office of management and budget, the State Department, the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense continued to refuse to produce a single document or recording in response to 71 specific requests, including five assignments, ”said Demings. Senators will have opportunity to submit written questions to both parties after presentation of Trump’s case. Republican senators said they discussed the plan for the 4:00 pm question and answer session of the trial at their conference lunch. Friday. They said that a member of their caucus management will likely review the questions before sending them to Roberts for reading during the trial. If there are similar questions from more than one senator, they will likely be combined into one question. The names of the senators will be attached to their questions when they are read. If a super-majority of senators, 67 out of 100, approve a dismissal article with a vote of “guilty”, the president is condemned and dismissed from office. takes only 51 votes during the trial to approve the rules, call witnesses or dismiss the charges. The Republicans control the house, 53-47. Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

