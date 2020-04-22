President Trump, White Property coronavirus (COVID-19) process pressure maintain everyday briefing

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White Residence coronavirus (COVID-19) undertaking force will keep the every day briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

The White Property endeavor drive holds a press conference each individual day to present an update on the country’s response to COVID-19.

Look at the briefing down below (or click right here):

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=YRDYbA7pxKY

Browse an update from the Connected Push under:

Congress is sprinting to approve a $483 billion coronavirus aid deal this week, but Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell claims it is time to “push the pause button” on federal paying. Also, California well being officials reset the timeline on coronavirus deaths and Tyson Foodstuff shut down an Iowa plant. And a Russian ultramarathoner discovered a way to get his miles in, managing 10-furthermore hrs within his home.

— Congress is sprinting to approve a $483 billion coronavirus assist offer this week. But Senate Vast majority Chief Mitch McConnell says it’s time to “push the pause button” on federal investing. The deal arrived at this week would replenish a smaller-company payroll fund and pump much more revenue into hospitals and tests applications.

— Health officers say two persons died with the new coronavirus in California months in advance of the first claimed loss of life from the virus. Santa Clara County officers said the men and women died at property Feb. 6 and Feb. 17.

— Tyson Foodstuff suspended functions at an Iowa plant that is essential to the nation’s pork source but experienced been blamed for fueling a huge coronavirus outbreak in the group. The organization said the indefinite closure of the Waterloo, Iowa, plant would deny a essential marketplace to hog farmers and even further disrupt the nation’s meat source.

— Coronavirus-associated signs or symptoms accounted for much more than 85% of all admissions for a time period of approximately four months at Saint Joseph’s Medical Heart in Westchester County, New York. And half of the approximately 280 workers members who have been tested for the ailment were being optimistic.

— Some little corporations that attained a hugely coveted federal government loan say they will not be in a position to use it to deliver all their laid-off workers again, even though that is what the method was built to do. As a outcome, the lending may possibly not reduce unemployment as a great deal as the Trump administration and Congress hope.

